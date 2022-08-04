Read on www.pymnts.com
Nearly Two-Thirds of Consumers Are Uncertain About Their Ability to Afford Food
As food costs rise and the economy heads for a recession, many consumers are becoming anxious about whether they will be able to keep food on the table. According to data from PYMNTS’ recent “Consumer Inflation Sentiment” study, which draws from a July survey of nearly 3,800 U.S. adults, only 37% of consumers agree with the sentiment: “I have no worries about how to afford food or basic needs for me and my family,” leaving nearly two-thirds with at least some anxiety about feeding themselves and their family.
76% of Merchants Prefer to Manage Chargeback Disputes With Third-Party Tools
An unwelcome side effect of the eCommerce and digital payments boom is the burden of chargebacks and disputes, and more merchants and brands are finding they are better handled by specialized third-party solutions with advanced dispute resolution capabilities. In the study “Dispute-Prevention Solutions: Protecting Profits and Customer Relationships With Third-Party...
Walmart to Acquire Volt Systems, Bolster Supply Management
Walmart announced Friday (Aug. 5) that it is set to acquire tech company Volt Systems, with the purchase giving suppliers greater visibility into merchandising resources. The application provides store-level data, actionable analytics and shelf intelligence, letting suppliers “plan, forecast and optimize product assortment,” the company said in a press release. It will also offer customers a more seamless shopping experience, aiming to reduce issues caused by out of stock items.
Shopify Sees Merchant Exodus Amid Decline in Consumer Spending
Businesses dealing with high costs and a decline in consumer spending have begun to move away from eCommerce platform Shopify. As Reuters reported Monday (Aug. 8), Shopify added 71,000 net merchants in the first half of the year, according to YipitData’s research shared with the news organization. The company added 680,000 at the peak height of the pandemic in 2020 and 314,000 last year.
Sabre Acquires Conferma Pay to Meet Need for New B2B Travel Payments
Seeing a need for investment in technology in the B2B travel payment space, travel industry technology company Sabre has acquired U.K.-based payments company Conferma Pay. The acquisition took place Aug. 3, Business Travel News Europe reported Monday (Aug. 8). Per the report, a Sabre spokesperson said the two companies have had a partnership in place for many years, as Sabre Virtual Payments is built on Conferma Pay.
Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout
With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
AstroPay Launches Affiliate Program
London-based online payments company AstroPay has launched a new affiliate program that will see the FinTech partner with other brands and content creators to help promote its global services. As the firm said in a Tuesday (Aug. 9) news release, affiliate partners will be able to access to special deals...
B2B Food Delivery Platform Deliveristo Nets Over $7M in Funding
Deliveristo, a Milan-based food delivery platform that connects restaurant owners and suppliers, has raised €7 million ($7.14 million) in a funding round led by Vertis. The round also saw participation from United Ventures SGR, Azimut Libera Impresa SGR, Gellify Digital Investments, Doorway and several angel investors, according to a Tech Funding News report Monday (Aug. 8).
Kontempo Raises $30M to Expand BNPL for B2B Transactions in Latam
Kontempo has raised $30 million in a seed round to continue expanding its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B transactions in Latin America. The FinTech will use the capital to grow its team, develop its merchant network and improve its technology, LatamList reported Friday (Aug. 5). “Kontempo sees...
Allbirds’ Omnichannel Evolution From D2C Pure-Play Can’t Happen Fast Enough
Earnings season in an inflationary climate can be a drag, as brands continue to trim outlooks and reposition for a long fall and winter of lower demand and higher prices. It’s in virtually every sector, with apparel and fashion brands taking some of the harder hits. Eco-friendly direct-to-consumer (D2C) footwear and clothing brand Allbirds reported second-quarter 2022 earnings results Monday (Aug. 8), telling analysts that inflationary effects are wearing down shoppers.
Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Buys iRobot, Partners With Veritone
Today in the connected economy, Amazon pays $1.7 billion to acquire Roomba-maker iRobot, part of the company’s effort to boost its smart home offerings. Plus, Amazon and its cloud company Amazon Web Services (AWS) extend their partnership with the artificial intelligence (AI) firm Veritone, and Payoneer becomes the official payments company of the ZEPETO metaverse.
Process Orchestration Helps Legacy Banks Take Giant Digital Leap
Never has the idea of “legacy” taken such a pasting as during the pandemic’s digital shift, but banking is a legacy business. Or rather, it was. That’s changing at the speed of digital as platforms enable legacy banking systems to become digital product innovation engines. That’s...
Signet Jewelers Buys Blue Nile to Tap Bridal Market, Expand Digital
Positioning itself in a jewelry market that’s being impacted by the downturn in the economy, Signet Jewelers announced Tuesday (Aug. 9) that it is acquiring online jewelry retailer Blue Nile and that it has lowered its guidance for full fiscal year 2023. With the acquisition of Blue Nile for...
Merchants Fine Tune Checkout Experience to Drive Incremental Gains and Profits
When it comes to trends shaping commerce in 2022, the innovators are at it again. This time, they’re looking for ways for merchants to turn payments from a cost center into a revenue driver. That may sound like a stretch, but as Checkout.com’s director of strategic partnerships, Tyler Zanini,...
Shake Shack, KFC, Others Tap Kiosks to Boost in-Restaurant Margins
As restaurants’ labor challenges continue, leading brands are leveraging kiosks to drive in-store sales without the cost of face-to-face service. Shake Shack, for one, announced Thursday (Aug. 4) that the company plans to have self-service kiosks in nearly all of its locations by the end of next year. On...
GoodRx Looks to Win Back Customers at Time of Increased Need for Cost Relief
Pharmaceutical price-shopping platform GoodRx says it is pivoting to regain lost sales and customers now that it has settled a costly spat with a grocery chain's drug store, but warned the process would take time to complete. In announcing its second quarter earnings results and a cautious full year outlook...
Amazon in Talks for 51% Stake in Indian Logistics Solutions Firm Ecomm Express
Amazon is reportedly looking to build a logistics division in-house, through acquiring 51% of a stake in Ecom Express, the Indian end-to-end logistics solutions provider, a Seeking Alpha report said. The report cited unnamed sources saying the deal could go for between $500 million and $600 million. The report said...
AI Firm Veritone Extends Amazon, AWS Partnerships
Artificial intelligence (AI) company Veritone is extending its partnership with Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support its media and entertainment customers. According to a Thursday (Aug. 4) news release from AWS, Veritone last year joined the AWS Media & Entertainment initiative, which helps content creators, rights holders, producers and distributors identify industry-specific AWS capabilities.
CarGurus Slumps, Company Sees Slowing Q3 Sales, Reduced Demand for Cars
Shares of online automotive platform CarGurus fell as much as 15% in extended trading Monday (Aug 8) after the Cambridge, Mass-based company said its sales for the current quarter would slow from Q2. This, as the company saw its Q2 sales rise 135% to $511 million for the three months...
Real-Time Payments Adoption: Separating Fact, Fiction at Mid-Market Companies
Middle-market companies (those with sales from $20 million to $1 billion) have been relatively slow to adopt real-time payment (RTP) technologies, even though they recognize and value the advantages. Their greatest concern about the method of payment is the biggest hurdle to adoption. Yet “Accelerating The Time To Realized Revenue,” a PYMNTS study in collaboration with Mastercard, indicates that this objection may be more myth than fact.
