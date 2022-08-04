ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Canton police to strictly enforce curfew

By Danielle Cotterman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TazwE_0h4Xgron00

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A juvenile curfew of 11 p.m. will be strictly enforced this week in Canton .

Police Chief John Gabbard said that during the week of Hall of Fame activities, there will be an increased police presence, and the parents/guardians of any unsupervised kids that are out past 11 p.m. will receive citations.

Tickets still available for Hall of Fame Game

A press release explained, “This enforcement and other measures are designed for the safety of our children and the reduction of disruptions that detract from what are overwhelmingly safe and enjoyable community events.”

Areas of focus for police will include the pre-parade route on Cleveland Avenue NW and the downtown area associated with First Friday.

One Tank Trip: Hoover Historical Center

If you’d like to enjoy the Hall of Fame week festivities, you can learn more here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 6

Vicky Cottrill
5d ago

they say this every year.. show proof that this curfew thing will work out. can't even go into downtown Canton because of disorderly teenagers..

Reply
3
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Avowed antisemite arrested again; Aug. 30 hearing set

Matthew Paul Slatzer, an avowed antisemite, has been arrested again. Slatzer, 38, of Canton has been charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, both fourth-degree misdemeanors. He was arrested Aug. 7 by Stark County sheriffs at a Stark County campground at Springwood Lake Camp Club at 7373 Sherman Church Road in East Sparta, 130 miles northeast of Columbus.
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Curfew#Parade#Law Enforcement#Hall Of Fame Game#Cleveland Avenue Nw#The Hall Of Fame Week#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjw
cleveland19.com

Portage County traffic stop finds 2 drivers in US illegally

ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a traffic stop for an SUV that did not appear to have a plate, traveling with another SUV without proper registration that chose to pull over, lead to the discovery that both drivers were in the US illegally.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Judge Finds Man Guilty, Accused of Running Phony Funeral Business

TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man accused of running phony funeral home businesses in four Ohio cities including Akron was found guilty by a judge in Toledo last week. He’s guilty of ‘impersonating a funeral director’. Shawnte Hardin will be sentenced later this...
AKRON, OH
wfmd.com

Motorcycle Crash On 270 In Frederick County Kills Man From Ohio

Crash happened Sunday morning near Doctor Perry Road. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Sunday morning in Frederick County. At about 9 a.m. troopers responded to the area of 270 Northbound after Doctor Perry Road in Ijamsville for a report...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy