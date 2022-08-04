Shrieks of delight. Giggling. Wide eyes and jaws dropped in amazement. These are the things we want to see in our children: Carefree moments of fun and delight. Give Kids The World Village – a nonprofit resort in Orlando, Florida – delivers these priceless moments for kids with critical illness and their families with free vacations. Olympia balloon artist Natalie Teabo, owner of Hello Sunshine Balloons LLC., was chosen to create a very special balloon display in Orlando as a benefit for Give Kids The World.

