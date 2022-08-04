Read on www.thurstontalk.com
Olympia Balloon Artist Creates Balloon Fantasy for Give Kids The World Village in Orlando with Over 500,000 Balloons
Shrieks of delight. Giggling. Wide eyes and jaws dropped in amazement. These are the things we want to see in our children: Carefree moments of fun and delight. Give Kids The World Village – a nonprofit resort in Orlando, Florida – delivers these priceless moments for kids with critical illness and their families with free vacations. Olympia balloon artist Natalie Teabo, owner of Hello Sunshine Balloons LLC., was chosen to create a very special balloon display in Orlando as a benefit for Give Kids The World.
Thurston County Participants in Broadband Survey Needed as Part of Expansion Efforts
The Nisqually Indian Tribe needs Thurston County residents, especially those with slow or no broadband service, to participate in a speed test survey on a website as part of their work to bring faster broadband internet to parts of rural Thurston County. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington...
Casey Family Programs honors Jason Bragg with 2022 Casey Excellence for Children Award
Those who advocate for our children during difficult times deserve praise, recognition and endless thanks. They give kids voices, comfort in stressful situations and tirelessly work for their lifelong well-being. The Casey Excellence for Children Award recognizes individuals whose leadership and dedication build hope and make a difference in the lives of children and families within the child welfare system. This year, Casey Family Programs honors Olympia’s Jason Bragg for advocacy on behalf of birth parents.
