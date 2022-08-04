ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Thunderstorms inbound for Orlando but shouldn’t stick around for long

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago

More thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday in Central Florida, but they shouldn’t be as prevalent as residents have experienced this week.

“We are anticipating showers and thunderstorms, but the coverage is going to be lower than what we’ve seen the last couple of days in Central Florida,” said David Heckard, a Spectrum News 13 meteorologist. “By 4 o’clock, the coverage is weaker than what we’ve seen the last couple of days, and it’s done by 6 or 7 p.m.”

Overall, Thursday has a 40% chance of thunderstorms throughout the day but should see mostly clear skies by the evening.

As for temperatures, Orlando continues to see temperatures peaking in the mid-90s Thursday and Friday, with the highs at 94 and the lows at 76.

Saturday and Sunday are a bit closer to the July average high, 92, and are predicted to reach peaks of 93.

