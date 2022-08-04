Man arrested for climbing into Orlando Wendy's drive-thru window, stealing cash, police say

Read on www.fox35orlando.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disney Still Requiring Masks In One Location?Flour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
3 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
click orlando
Man who fatally shot suspected diaper thief outside Walmart in Orange County to be sentenced
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge, a man who fatally shot a suspected diaper thief outside of a Walmart in February 2017 will be sentenced on Tuesday. Lonnie Leonard took a plea deal on Friday, according to court records. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
leesburg-news.com
Grieving Orlando man charged with DUI after leaving hotel
An Orlando man mourning the loss of a family member was charged with DUI after being pulled over in Leesburg on Sunday night. Between 8:30 and 9 p.m., Leesburg police received a report of a suicidal person at the Best Western Hotel, 1321 N. 14th St. The caller said 65-year-old Anthony Bihms got into his vehicle and was driving south on 14th Street, according to the police report.
fox35orlando.com
3 dead following hostage situation in Edgewater, police say
EDGEWATER, Fla. - The Edgewater Police Department (EPD) said three people died in a hostage situation at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting on Monday evening. Just after 7 p.m., police officers responded to 515 N. Ridgewood Ave. where witnesses said a man had entered the facility and shot one man before taking a woman hostage.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach man arrested in deadly stabbing, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man has been arrested for fatally stabbing another man in Daytona Beach, police said Tuesday. Durian T. Atwaters, 38, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rickey Shelhorse, 34. According to Daytona Beach police, Atwaters allegedly stabbed Shelhorse near the intersection...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Woman found shot dead in Leesburg laundry room, police say
LEESBURG, Fla. - Leesburg Police are looking for a murder suspect after finding a 37-year-old woman dead in her home. It happened early Monday morning at a home on Penn Street. Marcus Jones said he received an unexpected knock on his door that woke him around 6 a.m. His neighbors...
fox35orlando.com
New video shows deadly shooting involving Orange County sheriff's deputy
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new video has been released showing the chaotic moments surrounding a shooting involving an Orange County sheriff's deputy. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, two brothers were in an altercation with another man outside the Heritage Hotel at 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail. One of the brothers, Dylan Jimenez, 21, and a third person shot each other during that incident, according to investigators.
fox35orlando.com
1 shot while riding in car in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies said a person riding in a vehicle in Orlando was shot by someone in another vehicle early Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they received a call for shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. at Old Cheney Highway near East...
WESH
Deputies: 2 brothers killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting scene in Orlando resulted in the death of two brothers. One was shot and killed by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy at a hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, and much of it was captured on cellphone video. When it was over, three people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One person shot along Old Cheney Highway east of Colonial Drive in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting along Old Cheney Highway near East Colonial Drive with one person hit. Deputies said they responded to shots fired in the area around 1:45 a.m. and found one person had been shot when someone from another vehicle shot at them.
Man recovering credit card skimmer kicks Brevard County K-9 officer, sheriff says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County K-9 officer took a bite out of crime after it was kicked by a fleeing suspect, according to Sheriff Wayne Ivey. Investigators said Marios Stoean ran from deputies Friday night after they caught him trying to retrieve a “credit card skimmer” at a bank’s ATM.
leesburg-news.com
Pair arrested after forcing man to strip at knifepoint and stealing $2
Leesburg police detectives have tracked down two suspects who lured a man to an apartment, forced him to strip at knifepoint and committed an armed robbery which fetched $2. Ricky Allen, 61, and his girlfriend, 28-year-old Stephanie Marie Hogan, are facing charges of armed robbery in connection with the March 19 incident. Both were taken into custody this past week and booked at the Lake County Jail on $50,000 bond each.
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6 hurt, including 1 teen, after fiery crash in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a multi-car crash with an SUV and a sedan led to a fire. Troopers said a 53-year-old woman, who was in the front passenger seat of the SUV, remains in critical condition. The SUV pulled out of a Publix on County...
Judge sets trial date for man accused of killing officer Jason Raynor
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The man Daytona Beach police said shot and killed an officer one year ago now has a trial date. A Volusia County judge tentatively set an April 3 trial date for Othal Wallace at a hearing on Monday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
fox35orlando.com
Deadly crash shuts down portion of University Blvd. in Orlando, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. - At least one person is dead following a crash on University Boulevard off State Road-417 Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. SKYFOX flew over the scene of the crash that involved a Ford Mustang and a Nissan Versa. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old man...
leesburg-news.com
Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing nightly deposits
The now-former general manager of the Leesburg Taco Bell was arrested after being accused of stealing more than $3,000 in nightly deposits over a one-week period last month. Jasmine Daree Heard, 28, of Ocala, was charged with larceny grand theft of between $300 and $5,000. She was fired from her job.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies searching for 2 carjackers who held victim at gunpoint in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are trying to track down two suspected carjackers. Deputies say two people, a man and a woman, armed with guns stole a red 2022 Acura sedan around 6 p.m. Friday night near Sherwood Terrace Drive off of Apopka-Vineland Road and Colonial Drive. Detectives...
Brevard deputies search for gunmen after people in two cars shoot at each other
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are looking for gunmen after people in two cars were shooting at each other Friday afternoon. The shooting happened on Clearlake Road near Church Street Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A large police response was seen by...
fox13news.com
Universal Orlando adds weekend curfew for kids at CityWalk following July fight amongst teens
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort has implemented a weekend curfew at CityWalk – the resort's shopping and entertainment district – for kids and teenagers. The new curfew requires guests under 18 to leave CityWalk once the theme parks close at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by an adult, staying at a Universal hotel, or seeing a movie at Cinemark.
westorlandonews.com
Deadly Weapons, Drugs Seized from Orlando Residence
Orlando police have been very active keeping the community safe, with another discovery of deadly weapons and drugs earlier this week. The Orlando Police Department announced that six firearms, multiple other weapons, 1.5 pounds of THC and felony amounts of cannabis, MDMA, and cocaine were located within the residence. Here’s...
Comments / 3