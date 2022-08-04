ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

‘How would you feel if I shot the place up’: Man arrested, accused of pointing pistol at East Texas store clerk

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KETK ) – A man was arrested in Texarkana after a convenience store clerk told police he pointed a gun at her, and threatened to “shoot up” the store.

Police said they were called to the store on the 1600 block of Robinson Road on July 29, but the man had already left. The clerk told them he had become upset because he did not have enough money to buy a cigar and she refused his request to buy it for him.

“After he cussed her out, he asked the clerk how she would feel if he shot the place up,” officials said. “As he was walking out the door, he pulled a pistol from his waistband and pointed it directly at her.”

After the incident, Officer Lauren Freeman reported she spotted a man matching the suspect’s description a few blocks away from the scene standing in a front yard. When Freeman got out of her patrol unit, officials said he immediately took off running, and threw down a gun as she chased him.

Police said after a short foot pursuit, Freeman took Scott Daniels, 46, into custody and recovered the gun which was loaded with a round in the chamber. Officers at the scene said they were able to confirm Daniels as the suspect from the convenience store through surveillance video.

Daniels was booked into the Bi-State Jail, where he still is as of Thursday, and police said he has been charged with deadly conduct, possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest. His total bond has been set at $25,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

