ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 150 Points; Karuna Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of strong jobs data on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.50% to 32,965.86 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 12,742.92. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.48% to 4,164.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent

Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Q2#Eps#Autolus Therapeutics
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for GrafTech International

Analysts have provided the following ratings for GrafTech International EAF within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $8.73 versus the current price of GrafTech International at $6.395, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Workhorse Group Shares Plummet Post Q2 Results

Workhorse Group Inc WKHS reported second-quarter FY22 sales of $12.6 thousand versus $1.2 million last year due to a decrease in vehicle sales. Gross loss narrowed to $(3) million versus $(13.6) million last year, as the cost of sales decreased to $3.0 million from $14.8 million last year. Operating expenses...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Nasdaq Tumbles 1.5%; BBQ Holdings Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq dropping around 1.5% on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.12% to 32,794.11 while the NASDAQ fell 1.54% to 12,450.29. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.55% to 4,117.34. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 1.4% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers...
STOCKS
Benzinga

BioNTech Whale Trades For August 09

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on BioNTech. Looking at options history for BioNTech BNTX we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Global Blood Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Global Blood Therapeutics GBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Blood Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $24.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

DiaMedica Therapeutics Earnings Preview

DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18. DiaMedica Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

BioCardia Earnings Preview

BioCardia BCDA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BioCardia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25. BioCardia bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Heron Shares Jump After Equity Financing, Q2 Earnings

Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX reported Q2 sales of $27.63 million, +23.1% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $24.31 million. Oncology sales reached $25.1 million, up from $22.4 million a year ago. The company reported an EPS loss of $(0.55), narrower from $(0.62) a year ago but missing the consensus of $(0.50).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Viasat

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Viasat VSAT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Texas Instruments Shares Are Diving Lower Tuesday

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN shares are trading lower by 3.32% to $176.74 during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of semiconductor companies at large are trading lower following weak guidance from Micron Technology, Inc. MU. Micron said said its fourth-quarter revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Qualtrics International

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Qualtrics International XM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Qualtrics International. The company has an average price target of $18.58 with a high of $26.00 and a low of $16.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

EVgo Reports Mixed Q2 Results

EVgo Inc EVGO reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 90% year-on-year to $9.08 million, missing the consensus of $10.81 million. EVgo's network throughput for the quarter was 10.1 Gigawatt-hours (GWh), a 66% Y/Y growth. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(19.8) million versus $(11) million last year. Gross loss for the quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
156K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy