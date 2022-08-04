Read on www.newson6.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Overnight fire burns thousands of tires, damages buildings in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of tires were burned overnight following a fire near Admiral and Memorial. The flames started around 1:15 a.m. at Lalo’s Event Center. No one was hurt, but there’s some exposure damage to the outside of nearby buildings and cars. The main damage is...
Overturned garbage truck sends one to the hospital, off ramp closed
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 11:55 a.m.: A garbage truck overturned due to it’s load being too full. The truck was leaking propane, and the leak stopped after the truck was pulled upright. Garbage Truck Crash in Tulsa. One person has been taken to a hospital after a propane...
Man escapes Tulsa police through drainage system after car chase
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police suspended the search of a man who led them on a chase after he seemingly escaped officers through a drainage system. Police said just before 3 a.m., officers tried to stop a car for not having its headlights on near East 11th Street and U.S. Highway 169. Police said instead of stopping, the car kept going, leading police on a chase.
KTUL
Man killed while trying to steal car, accomplice charged with death, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say a suspect has been charged in his accomplice's death after stealing a car turned deadly. Officers say on Aug. 6 around 10 a.m., the victim's truck was stolen from near 15th and Riverside. The victim reported the theft to police, and then called a friend to come pick him up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
Silver Alert issued for missing Tulsa woman
TULSA, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Tulsa woman. Donna Long was spotted Monday night at a home near S 30th W Avenue and I-244. She was wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans and driving a 2007 Nissan Altima with an unknown Oklahoma plate.
Investigators classify Bixby shooting as murder-suicide, weeks after the crime
BIXBY, Okla. — Investigators with the Bixby Police Department have issued an update on the death of prominent Tulsa figure Sherry Gamble Smith. Gamble Smith was shot and killed by her husband last month. The incident has been classified officially as a murder-suicide. Investigators say home security footage shows...
Man dead after truck theft, search ends in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a homicide after a truck theft turned into a chase that ended in south Tulsa on Saturday. Dustin Leleux was taken into custody and is facing several charges including second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and larceny from a vehicle, according to jail records.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wife of missing Tulsa man searches for answers
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man who disappeared in Sapulpa told FOX23 she just wants to know where he is. Gregory Treace is battling cancer, and he hasn’t been seen since the end of July. Billie Treace, Gregory’s wife, is desperate for answers as she searches...
TPD: woman dies after crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead after a crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon. Officers said it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of 11th and 161st East Ave. According to police, the initial investigation showed a driver ran a stop sign at the intersection, t-boning the other driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stolen car leads to 90 fentanyl pills seized in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they took several people into custody following an unusual stolen car report on Friday, including a drug trafficking arrest. Police said employees at a used car dealership, near East 41st Street and South Memorial Drive, allowed Brittany Jefferson to test drive a Buick after she provided credit information.
Former Rogers County Commissioner Randy Baldridge arrested
CATOOSA, Okla. — Former Rogers County Commissioner Randy Baldridge was arrested after a traffic stop on Saturday night,. Baldridge was arrested for failure to obey an official traffic-control device, trafficking a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay taxes due to the state. Authorities said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested for second-degree manslaughter after deadly crash in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Jose Lopez has been arrested for second-degree manslaughter, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). On Friday afternoon, police said a witness reported an accident at the intersection of 11th and 161st East Ave. Officers arrived on the scene and found one of the drivers was...
Silver Alert Canceled After Man Found Safe, Returned Home
Update 10:07 p.m.: The Silver Alert For James Barnes has been canceled after authorities said he was located and taken home. Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert for James Barnes, 62, who police said has not been seen since being released from St. John's Hospital Saturday around 2 a.m. Police...
Stolen Car From Tulsa Dealership Leads To Arrest Of 3 Felons
Three people are in jail after officers say one of them stole a car from a dealership last month. The dealership told officers Brittany Jefferson test drove a Buick on July 7th and never brought it back. Police say officers found Jefferson Friday night in a car near 313st and...
Driver injured in I-44 crash
TULSA, Okla. — A person is in custody after they cut off another driver causing that driver to wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. near I-44 and 161st East Ave. The driver who wrecked was taken to the hospital and is...
Two people are dead after a murder-suicide, Bixby PD says
BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby police is investigating after two people were killed in a shooting near 131st and Memorial Friday night. Officers at the scene told FOX23 that a woman went on a date with a man, and another man showed up and shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.
Woman Dies After Being Hit By Car Overnight
Tulsa Police are investigating after they say a driver hit and killed a woman overnight near 51st and Memorial late Thursday night. According to police, the crash happened just before midnight. Police say the victim was crossing Memorial pushing a shopping cart when she was hit by a car in...
ME says man struck, killed in I-44 hit-and-run last week; Victim identified
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Last week we brought you the story of a body discovered by highway workers along I-44 in NE Okla. Now today more details are revealed that the male was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at approximately 1:45 pm the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Quapaw Nation Marshal Service and Ottawa County Sheriff’s...
Comments / 0