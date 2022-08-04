ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man escapes Tulsa police through drainage system after car chase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police suspended the search of a man who led them on a chase after he seemingly escaped officers through a drainage system. Police said just before 3 a.m., officers tried to stop a car for not having its headlights on near East 11th Street and U.S. Highway 169. Police said instead of stopping, the car kept going, leading police on a chase.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man killed while trying to steal car, accomplice charged with death, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say a suspect has been charged in his accomplice's death after stealing a car turned deadly. Officers say on Aug. 6 around 10 a.m., the victim's truck was stolen from near 15th and Riverside. The victim reported the theft to police, and then called a friend to come pick him up.
TULSA, OK
Sapulpa, OK
Sapulpa, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Silver Alert issued for missing Tulsa woman

TULSA, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Tulsa woman. Donna Long was spotted Monday night at a home near S 30th W Avenue and I-244. She was wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans and driving a 2007 Nissan Altima with an unknown Oklahoma plate.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man dead after truck theft, search ends in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a homicide after a truck theft turned into a chase that ended in south Tulsa on Saturday. Dustin Leleux was taken into custody and is facing several charges including second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and larceny from a vehicle, according to jail records.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wife of missing Tulsa man searches for answers

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man who disappeared in Sapulpa told FOX23 she just wants to know where he is. Gregory Treace is battling cancer, and he hasn’t been seen since the end of July. Billie Treace, Gregory’s wife, is desperate for answers as she searches...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: woman dies after crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead after a crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon. Officers said it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of 11th and 161st East Ave. According to police, the initial investigation showed a driver ran a stop sign at the intersection, t-boning the other driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stolen car leads to 90 fentanyl pills seized in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they took several people into custody following an unusual stolen car report on Friday, including a drug trafficking arrest. Police said employees at a used car dealership, near East 41st Street and South Memorial Drive, allowed Brittany Jefferson to test drive a Buick after she provided credit information.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Driver injured in I-44 crash

TULSA, Okla. — A person is in custody after they cut off another driver causing that driver to wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. near I-44 and 161st East Ave. The driver who wrecked was taken to the hospital and is...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two people are dead after a murder-suicide, Bixby PD says

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby police is investigating after two people were killed in a shooting near 131st and Memorial Friday night. Officers at the scene told FOX23 that a woman went on a date with a man, and another man showed up and shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Dies After Being Hit By Car Overnight

Tulsa Police are investigating after they say a driver hit and killed a woman overnight near 51st and Memorial late Thursday night. According to police, the crash happened just before midnight. Police say the victim was crossing Memorial pushing a shopping cart when she was hit by a car in...
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

ME says man struck, killed in I-44 hit-and-run last week; Victim identified

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Last week we brought you the story of a body discovered by highway workers along I-44 in NE Okla. Now today more details are revealed that the male was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at approximately 1:45 pm the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Quapaw Nation Marshal Service and Ottawa County Sheriff’s...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK

