Ombrello – A Summer Oasis in the Seaport

The Italian Riviera right in the neighborhood

Ombrello, a new pop-up concept and a summer oasis at Seaport’s newest retail and dining destination, The Superette. Ombrello features a menu of savory and sweet snack boxes, perfect for enjoying on Ombrello’s colorful, umbrella lined patio, or grabbing to-go for a picnic along the harbor.

Ombrello at The Superette offers a variety of individual and shareable snack boxes including two charcuterie boxes, a vegetarian box and a special dessert box–a first for Kured and created exclusively for Ombrello. A selection of wine, beer, and refreshing non-alcoholic beverages is also available to enjoy on premises. All items are pre-packaged and ready for pickup at a festive walk-up service stand.

Ombrello’s design is inspired by the coastal cafés of the Italian Riviera. The 1,100 square foot space transports its guests with striped bistro style umbrellas, modern furniture and vibrant décor.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kured for our first café concept at The Superette. With a menu fit for outdoor dining and an ambiance that channels a European holiday, Ombrello is sure to be an experience that guests from all around the city will love,” says Ariel Foxman, General Manager of Seaport by WS Development. “No passport required.”

Ombrello joins several other openings at The Superette including Scotch & Soda, Lucid, Crémieux, Mack Weldon, Framebridge, Vince, Injeanius, Lunya, and Alo Yoga (coming soon). It is open Thursday – Sunday from 3pm – 8pm. Ombrello is located at 70 Pier 4 Blvd, Suite 100. For more information on Ombrello, visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/venue/ombrello-at-the-superette.

Make sure to follow the Suprette on Instagram!