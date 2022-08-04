Read on www.benzinga.com
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent
Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
Expert Ratings for GrafTech International
Analysts have provided the following ratings for GrafTech International EAF within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $8.73 versus the current price of GrafTech International at $6.395, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
Dow Jumps Over 150 Points; Karuna Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of strong jobs data on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.50% to 32,965.86 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 12,742.92. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.48% to 4,164.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top...
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Workhorse Group Shares Plummet Post Q2 Results
Workhorse Group Inc WKHS reported second-quarter FY22 sales of $12.6 thousand versus $1.2 million last year due to a decrease in vehicle sales. Gross loss narrowed to $(3) million versus $(13.6) million last year, as the cost of sales decreased to $3.0 million from $14.8 million last year. Operating expenses...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
BioCardia Earnings Preview
BioCardia BCDA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BioCardia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25. BioCardia bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
DiaMedica Therapeutics Earnings Preview
DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18. DiaMedica Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Analyst Ratings for Qualtrics International
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Qualtrics International XM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Qualtrics International. The company has an average price target of $18.58 with a high of $26.00 and a low of $16.00.
Dine Brands Manages To Beat On Q2
Dine Brands Global Inc DIN reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.8% year-on-year to $237.79 million, beating the consensus of $236.45 million. Applebee's comparable same-restaurant sales rose 1.8%, and IHOP's increased 3.6%. Gross profit declined 3.2% Y/Y to $95.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA fell 7.8% Y/Y to $66.1 million. Adjusted EPS...
Heron Shares Jump After Equity Financing, Q2 Earnings
Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX reported Q2 sales of $27.63 million, +23.1% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $24.31 million. Oncology sales reached $25.1 million, up from $22.4 million a year ago. The company reported an EPS loss of $(0.55), narrower from $(0.62) a year ago but missing the consensus of $(0.50).
AdaptHealth Shares Fall As Q2 Profits Come Below Expectation, Reaffirms Annual Guidance
AdaptHealth Corp AHCO delivered Q2 revenue of $727.6 million, +17.9% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $724.22 million. Adjusted EBITDA reached $150 million, +1.8% Y/Y. The company said that Q2 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are consistent with internal expectations as it continues to overcome challenges resulting from industry shortages of CPAP equipment.
Global Blood Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Global Blood Therapeutics GBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Blood Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $24.00 million from...
EVgo Reports Mixed Q2 Results
EVgo Inc EVGO reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 90% year-on-year to $9.08 million, missing the consensus of $10.81 million. EVgo's network throughput for the quarter was 10.1 Gigawatt-hours (GWh), a 66% Y/Y growth. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(19.8) million versus $(11) million last year. Gross loss for the quarter...
What To Know About Roth Capital's Downgrade of Volta
Roth Capital downgraded its rating of Volta VLTA to Neutral with a price target of $2.50, changing its price target from $5.50 to $2.50. Shares of Volta are trading down 10.08% over the last 24 hours, at $2.37 per share. A move to $2.50 would account for a 5.71% increase...
Nasdaq Tumbles 1.5%; BBQ Holdings Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq dropping around 1.5% on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.12% to 32,794.11 while the NASDAQ fell 1.54% to 12,450.29. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.55% to 4,117.34. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 1.4% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About DigitalOcean Holdings
DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $50.67 versus the current price of DigitalOcean Holdings at $47.98, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Where Dominion Energy Stands With Analysts
Dominion Energy D has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $87.6 versus the current price of Dominion Energy at $82.725, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Expert Ratings for Target
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Target TGT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 36 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Target. The company has an average price target of $197.11 with a high of $294.00 and a low of $150.00.
