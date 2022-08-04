Mary Treadwell Presents “Paint What You Love and Love What You Paint”

Read on crbjbizwire.com
WTGS
Southeast Crab Feast visits Savannah's Lake Mayer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Southeast Crab Feast made its way to Savannah's Lake Mayer Saturday afternoon. Participants enjoyed all-you-can-eat blue crab for a good cause, as the Southeast Crab Feast is a nonprofit supporting cancer research and treatment. Status Hamilton said he and his brother travel to over...
wtoc.com
Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The auction for the Savannah Mall began Monday. The current bid is at $2.5 million, according to website Ten-X. The bidding ends on Wednesday. In the meantime, business owners in the mall are unsure of what’s next for their stores. The Uniform Source has been in the Savannah Mall for 15 years.
luxuryrealestate.com
Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, GA Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category
– Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
Photo Gallery: Tanger Outlet Summer Concert Series with Liquid Ginger
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Check out this photo gallery of the Tanger Outlet Summer Concert Series with Liquid Ginger!
WSAV-TV
Clear the Shelters Rescue of the Week!
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Rocky! Named after the Rocky Horror Picture Show, little Rocky is the adventurous and rambunctious pup from his litter. If you’re looking for a fun-loving and active puppy to add to your family, be sure to contact Renegade Paws Rescue at (912) 570-5032.
wtoc.com
Coyote raids at least five sea turtle nests on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has had a record breaking year when it comes to turtle nests on the island and as of right now there are 35. The DNR says a coyote has gotten into five of the island’s nests. One of which, was completely destroyed and eaten through.
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Popeye
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes the Humane Society for Greater Savannah comes to the rescue of their rescue animals. Like with Popeye, who arrived at the shelter with a couple of health issues, but got fixed right up. Rachel Bryan is the medical operations manager for the Humane Society and...
VIDEO: Downtown Pep Rally draws large crowd Friday
A large crowd of community members showed up for the Downtown Pep Rally event which featured three area high school teams, cheerleaders and band members for the annual First Friday event. Hours before the event was to begin, downtown Statesboro received 3 inches of rain. That did little to dampen...
wtoc.com
Over 40 ships anchored offshore waiting to enter Port of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bottleneck at Savannah’s ports. Roughly 40 ships as of Friday are anchored offshore waiting to dock. The backup comes after congestion at West Coast ports has forced some shippers to send their cargo to Savannah. Port officials say the increased ship traffic has put a significant burden on port staff.
multifamilybiz.com
ACRE Breaks Ground on 331-Unit Pepper Hall Apartment Community in Fast-Growing Greater Savannah Market of Bluffton-Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD, SC - ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm, announced it has broken ground on Pepper Hall Multifamily, a high-end 331-unit multifamily property in Bluffton-Hilton Head, South Carolina. The project is being developed in partnership with Charleston, SC-based Southeast Partners. With construction underway, Pepper Hall is scheduled to officially open in Spring 2024.
14th annual Ready Set Go Back to School gives thousands of kids school supplies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For over a decade, Ready Set Go Back to School has provided free school supplies for thousands of kids. And, on Saturday, that tradition of giving out free supplies continued—making the transition back to school as easy as possible for families. “This is our 14th year of the event,” says Donna Williams, […]
wtoc.com
Search suspended for person missing in Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department has suspended the search for a missing person who reportedly went in the Savannah River on Sunday. A portion of River Street was closed Sunday evening as first responders began searching. Officials are working to determine how the person ended up in the Savannah River.
wtoc.com
St. Joseph’s/Candler building new health care campus off Belfast Keller Road
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - New health care options are soon coming to Richmond Hill. St. Joseph’s/Candler announcing today the health group will open a new 27-acre campus near the planned Heartwood development off Belfast Keller Road. This announcement promises a multimillion-dollar investment in a new way of delivering...
wtoc.com
CVS damaged in fire at the corner of Abercorn and Mercy Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The CVS at the corner of Abercorn and Mercy Boulevard has serious fire damage as of Sunday morning. Savannah Fire confirms the damage was caused by a trash can that caught fire.
COVID-19 testing kiosk now located in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital. Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those […]
wtoc.com
Suspect in church burglary turns self into police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say a suspect who reportedly burglarized a church in July has turned himself in. Police say 18-year old Kamari Javonn Johnson stole money from the Southside Assembly of God on July 26. They say he broke in by throwing an object through the window and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
This Is South Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
wtoc.com
River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
blufftontoday.com
12,000-acre Buckfield to be protected, conserved in Hampton, Jasper counties
Hampton County, S.C. -- The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Open Space Institute (OSI) recently announced a joint, two-phase effort to permanently protect more than 7,300 acres in Coastal South Carolina’s Hampton and Jasper counties. The protection of the property, known locally as “Buckfield,” will link ecologically significant landscapes, creating a 12,000-acre stretch of protected land in this fast-growing region, and make way for publicly accessible recreation land in the near future.
Emergency crews respond to water rescue on Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – River Street is open after emergency crews responded to a water rescue on Sunday evening. Officials say they have ended their search for the night. According to the Savannah Fire Department, a person reportedly jumped into the Savannah River. Savannah Fire Marine 1 was part of the search as well as […]
