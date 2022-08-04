ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Bears press conferences from seventh training camp practice

By Alyssa Barbieri
 4 days ago
The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Wednesday for their second consecutive padded practice of the summer.

There were plenty of storylines from Day 7, which included an improved performance by the offense following a brutal outing on Tuesday. The offense still has plenty of work to do, but they’re showing progress.

Here’s a look at the press conferences from the Bears’ seventh practice, which included head coach Matt Eberflus, quarterback Justin Fields, defensive tackle Justin Jones and running back David Montgomery.

HC Matt Eberflus

QB Justin Fields

DT Justin Jones

RB David Montgomery

