Pope promotes Vatican nurse credited with saving his life

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
World News

Pope Francis has promoted a Vatican nurse he credited with saving his life to be his “personal health care assistant”.

The Vatican announced the appointment of Massimiliano Strappetti in a one-line statement on Thursday.

Mr Strappetti, the nursing co-ordinator of the Vatican’s health department, accompanied Francis on a difficult trip to Canada last month.

Massimiliano Strappetti stands beside Francis during the weekly general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday (Gregorio Borgia/AP) (AP)

Francis, 85, last year credited him with having accurately ascertained an intestinal problem that led to the Pope’s 10-day hospital stay in July 2021 to remove 13in of his colon that had narrowed.

“A nurse, a man with a lot of experience, saved my life,” Francis told the Spanish bishops’ conference in the months after his surgery.

Francis noted that Mr Strappetti’s intervention was the second time a nurse had saved his life. A nurse in his native Argentina decided in 1957 to double the amount of drugs the future pope, then known as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was prescribed after part of his lung was removed due to a respiratory infection, he recalled.

Francis has a personal physician, Dr Roberto Bernabei, who was appointed last year. Dr Bernabei is an internist and geriatric specialist at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome.

Massimiliano Strappetti, right, follows Francis at Nakasuk Elementary School Square in Iqaluit, Canada (Gregorio Borgia/AP) (AP)

The pontiff has had a series of health problems in the past year, most significantly strained ligaments in his right knee that sharply reduced his mobility.

After months of magnetic and laser treatments, he can walk short distances with a cane or walker, though he also uses a wheelchair.

Mr Strappetti was on hand to help with the wheelchair during Francis’s general audience on Wednesday. He co-ordinates the nurses of the Vatican’s small health care system, which provides basic care for Vatican employees and their families.

His appointment was announced days after he and a doctor accompanied Francis on his week-long “penitential pilgrimage” to Canada to atone for the Catholic Church’s role in the country’s residential schools for Indigenous children.

Massimiliano Strappetti, left, watches the Pope putting on an Indigenous headdress in Canada (Gregorio Borgia/AP) (AP)

Francis always travels with a doctor and nurse who are on call in case he has health problems, and Mr Strappetti was on hand when Francis issued his main apology and received a feathered headdress from Indigenous leaders.

On the flight home from the trip, Francis said he would have to slow down his travels and maybe resign one day.

“This trip was a bit of a test. It’s true you can’t do trips in this state, maybe we have to change a bit the style, reduce, pay the debts of the trips that I still have to do and reorganise,” he said.

He added that “the door is open” to also resign if he cannot carry on.

