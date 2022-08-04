There Is Now A Drop Off Site For Tree Debris

Read on wiky.com
Stuff the Bus takes supplies to Newburgh
Look at all these school supplies! This is just a portion that was delivered to Sharon Elementary School with the Salvation Army, Newburgh Walmart, and Two Guys and a Truck for Stuff The Bus1. We were set up in Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties over the weekend (Boonville, Newburgh, East and...
Outages leave hundreds in the dark across the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At one point, over a thousand people living in the Tri-State this evening were left without power. CenterPoint Energy said they are working to restore the power to those impacted. Previously this afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted out that over 940 customers were without power near W Jennings Street and Jefferson Street. A […]
Crews battle large house fire in McCutchanville
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — First responders were on scene of a large house fire Monday evening in McCutchanville. Dispatch says the call came in at 7:47 p.m. Fire crews tell us it was an involved kitchen fire at a home along Browning Road. Firefighters say that the blaze caused a large loss as it […]
House In Northern Vanderburgh County Destroyed By Fire
Fire crews were called back to a house fire in the 10000 block of Browning Road around 3:30 this morning after it rekindled from a fire there earlier. The first call came in around 7:45 Monday night. McCutchanville first responders say the blaze started in the kitchen and spread to...
Spectators flock to the streets for Strassenfest Parade
Jasper, Ind. (WEHT) — As the Jasper Strassenfest wines down, one gentleman is walking down memory lane and reflecting on the very first Strassenfest and parade. Gary Elger and his late wife were among 16 couples who met at a local bar over 40 years ago, founded the Jasper German Club and created the Strassenfest. […]
Evansville road to close for 45 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville. Evansville Water Sewer Utility will be upgrading the lift station at the corner of Sunburst and Riverside. The intersection will be completely closed for 45 days.
Nearly 2,000 Evansville water customers approved for monthly bill relief program so far
Back in July, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) launched its new Bill Relief Program for local residents, and since then, officials say nearly 2,000 customers have taken advantage of the service. EWSU said Monday that since the program was launched, 1,715 EWSU customers had been approved. The EWSU Bill...
Salvation Army ‘stuffs the bus’ with school supplies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As school starts back up again in the Tri-State, the Salvation Army in Evansville is working together to give kids and teachers the school supplies they need. Volunteers collected donations Friday and Saturday in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties for the “Stuff the Bus Supply Drive”. The Salvation Army says the need […]
Discrepancies Found During Audit
An audit for the Evansville Parks Department by The Indiana State Board of Accounts is finished. It shows a total of more than $575,000 is certified for collection. The audit was necessary after questionable invoices were discovered during an investigation on the former director Brian Holtz. He is facing 12...
Jasper Police Department asking for information on stolen trailer
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public’s help in reference to a stolen trailer. According to a press release, that trailer was stolen from Rural King early Monday morning. JPD is asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 812-482-2255, or...
Power restored for some residents after nearly 72 hours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Imagine being without power for nearly three full days, close to 72 hours. That was the reality this week for several Evansville residents in neighborhoods near Bellemeade Avenue. Now, imagine you are without power for nearly three days and you are dealing with a Covid diagnosis. That is what Evansville resident […]
Frog Follies In Evansville
Since 1975, each August the E'ville Iron Street Rod Club has put on a rod run for street rod owners. It is held at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center in Evansville Indiana. At the first event we had 44 registered street rods. Since that time the Frog Follies has grown to average over 4000 street rods each year. The event became known as the Frog Follies after the club had a bull frog race at the first event. We've had entries from Alaska, Australia, Canada, and all 48 continental states over the years. Since 2010 we can boast that the Frog Follies "is THE largest PRE 49 Street Rod event anywhere in the world!"
Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying someone officials say dumped a dog. Officials with the facility say the woman dumped a puppy on the morning of August 5. Officials would like to remind people that it is illegal to dump animals. Please call WCAC at 812-897-6107 if […]
Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
EPD: Two intoxicated adults charged with neglect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) responded to a call that led to the arrest of two allegedly intoxicated adults that were in a home with juveniles on Sunday. Officers say they heard people screaming from a home in the 1300 block of North Second Street. EPD says officers walked up to the back door of the home, and observed blood […]
Small Cruise Ship Docking In Evansville Today
The paddle wheeler American Heritage is due to tie up in Evansville this morning. She’ll be the first boat to use the former LST dock at Marina Point which has been re-purposed to accommodate visiting cruise ships. The 150 passengers aboard American Heritage will be greeted by city officials...
Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed and thrown
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating an animal abuse claim. They say the complaint was made Friday in St. Charles. Video sent to 14 News shows a kitten being beaten and then thrown several feet. The owner says the five-month-old kitten didn’t survive.
Vincennes students will be fed twice daily for free
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Community School Corporation will be offering free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. Free meals will be made available to all children in kindergarten through 12th grade in all Vincennes Community School Corporation buildings. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and meals will be the same for […]
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
Tropical Smoothie Café temporarily closes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville café announced they will not be open for nearly a week due to a mechanical issue. According to Tropical Smoothie Café on social media, the restaurant shut down because their air-conditioning was blown out. “Summer is better in the Tropics, unless your AC goes out. Sorry for the inconvenience! […]
