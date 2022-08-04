Read on www.benzinga.com
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent
Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
Dow Jumps Over 150 Points; Karuna Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of strong jobs data on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.50% to 32,965.86 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 12,742.92. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.48% to 4,164.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top...
Expert Ratings for GrafTech International
Analysts have provided the following ratings for GrafTech International EAF within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $8.73 versus the current price of GrafTech International at $6.395, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Workhorse Group Shares Plummet Post Q2 Results
Workhorse Group Inc WKHS reported second-quarter FY22 sales of $12.6 thousand versus $1.2 million last year due to a decrease in vehicle sales. Gross loss narrowed to $(3) million versus $(13.6) million last year, as the cost of sales decreased to $3.0 million from $14.8 million last year. Operating expenses...
Nasdaq Tumbles 1.5%; BBQ Holdings Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq dropping around 1.5% on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.12% to 32,794.11 while the NASDAQ fell 1.54% to 12,450.29. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.55% to 4,117.34. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 1.4% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers...
Global Blood Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Global Blood Therapeutics GBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Blood Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $24.00 million from...
BioNTech Whale Trades For August 09
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on BioNTech. Looking at options history for BioNTech BNTX we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.
BioCardia Earnings Preview
BioCardia BCDA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BioCardia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25. BioCardia bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
DiaMedica Therapeutics Earnings Preview
DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18. DiaMedica Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
1,513 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Monday a total of 1,513.99 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,555,788, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,688.11), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Verona Pharma VRNA stock moved upwards by 35.8% to $9.44 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.8 million shares, making up 35311.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $569.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Heron Shares Jump After Equity Financing, Q2 Earnings
Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX reported Q2 sales of $27.63 million, +23.1% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $24.31 million. Oncology sales reached $25.1 million, up from $22.4 million a year ago. The company reported an EPS loss of $(0.55), narrower from $(0.62) a year ago but missing the consensus of $(0.50).
What's Going On With Tesla Shares Today?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 2.92% to $845.84 Tuesday afternoon following a report showing Chinese-made vehicles sold in July decreased month over month amid factory upgrades. What Happened?. Tesla sold 28,217 Giga Shanghai-made cars in July. This represented a 64% month-over-month plunge from the 78,906 vehicles the...
Earnings Preview For Euroseas
Euroseas ESEA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Euroseas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.80. Euroseas bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for Poseida Therapeutics: Here's What You Need To Know
Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Poseida Therapeutics PSTX and raise its price target from $9.00 to $11.00. Shares of Poseida Therapeutics are trading up 1.08% over the last 24 hours, at $3.74 per share. A move to $11.00 would account for a 194.12% increase from...
Analyst Ratings for Viasat
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Viasat VSAT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Dine Brands Manages To Beat On Q2
Dine Brands Global Inc DIN reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.8% year-on-year to $237.79 million, beating the consensus of $236.45 million. Applebee's comparable same-restaurant sales rose 1.8%, and IHOP's increased 3.6%. Gross profit declined 3.2% Y/Y to $95.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA fell 7.8% Y/Y to $66.1 million. Adjusted EPS...
