Clay attorney charged with
From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an attorney in Clay has been charged after deputies were tipped to a plot to bring contraband into the jail. Harrison Jones of HR Jones Law in Clay was found with heroin in his possession as he entered the jail to visit […]
wbrc.com
Hearing looks ahead to first trial involving 2019 kidnapping, murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The first trial involving the 2019 kidnapping and murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney is scheduled in October 2022. Defendants Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown will be tried first on federal kidnapping counts in individual trials this fall and later in state court for capital murder.
UPDATE: 23-year-old man arrested for murder in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 23-year-old man was arrested for murder in Birmingham on Sunday, August 7, At approximately 3 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Ronald Demetrius White, of Bessemer, was arrested for the murder of 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston in the 800 Block of 2nd Avenue North. “The preliminary […]
Suspect charged in killing of 19-year-old woman inside Marathon gas station on U.S. 280
The suspect in the shooting death of a woman inside a Hoover gas station is now in custody. Skylar Jacquel Dorsey, 24, is charged with capital murder in the Aug. 3 slaying of 19-year-old Sophia Nicole Zeigler. Dorsey, of Trussville, has been sought since the Wednesday-night killing. He was captured...
Bessemer man charged in shootout during exhibition driving in Birmingham that killed 19-year-old bystander
A suspect has been charged after a bystander was fatally shot during exhibition driving in downtown Birmingham early Sunday. Ronald Demetrius White, a 23-year-old Bessemer man, is charged with murder in the killing of 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston. A large crowd was gathered in a parking lot in the 800...
Birmingham man sentenced on drug charges
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was sentenced Wednesday, August 3, on drug charges. According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ), 26-year-old Horace Dantai Burgess, Jr. was sentenced yesterday on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession with the […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham pushing for harder penalties in illegal exhibition driving after deadly shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning during a car exhibition on 2nd Avenue North in Birmingham. Learn more in the video above. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin issued the following statement Sunday:. "Exhibition driving is out of control in the city of Birmingham....
Suspect arrested following weekend shooting in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is behind bars following a shooting in Homewood over the weekend.
Arson, death investigation underway in Bush Hills neighborhood
An arson and death investigation are underway after first responders found a body during a search after a house fire Tuesday morning.
wbrc.com
Local business’s surveillance cameras reveal huge exhibition driving incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Reminders of the exhibition driving that took place Sunday are still all around. Ja’Kia Winston’s family lost a loved one. Four others were injured, and there are still skid marks all over the road, with several bullet holes in neighboring businesses. “It didn’t surprise...
Birmingham city leaders work to put brakes on exhibition driving
From drag racing to donuts, and now a deadly shooting, Birmingham Police said exhibition driving is what led to an incident that left one woman dead and four others hurt.
wbrc.com
Arrest made after 19-year-old woman killed at Hoover convenience store
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police arrested a man following a deadly shooting at a convenience store on August 3, 2022. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Sophia Nicole Ziegler of Hoover. The deadly shooting happened at the Marathon gas station at 5423 Highway 280....
Clanton Advertiser
Corrections officer among multiple arrests for getting drugs into jail
A Chilton County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer and several others have been arrested for coordinating drugs being brought into the jail. Corrections officer Tyler Ryan Couch, a white male of Shelby County, has been charged with four counts of promotion of prison contraband, which is a Class C felony, and arrested on July 21. Couch was taken to an out-of-county correctional facility, where he later made bond. He had been working at the Chilton County jail for six months.
Man charged with shooting 19-year-old woman following crash during street race in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a shooting that left a woman dead and several others injured during a street race in Birmingham Sunday morning, the Birmingham Police Department reports. Ronald Demetrius White, 23, of Bessemer was arrested Sunday and charged with the murder of Ja’Kia Winston, 19, who was found […]
UPDATE: 29-year-old woman killed in Forestdale identified
From The Tribune staff reports FORESTDALE — The 29-year-old woman killed in Forestdale on Saturday, August 6, at approximately 12:10 a.m. has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, of Forestdale, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault inside her private residence. Related Story: JeffCo Sheriff’s Office investigates […]
Unidentified victim found inside burning building
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified victim was found inside a burning building on Tuesday, August 9, at approximately 2:43 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Birmingham Fire/Rescue Department responded to reports of a residential fire, where the victim was found inside the residence after extinguishing the fire. The […]
Woman found dead in Jefferson County home over the weekend now identified
A woman found dead in her Jefferson County home has been identified as the wife of a Birmingham police officer. The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Ayobiyi Abeni Cook. She was 29 and lived in Forestdale. Cook’s husband has been a police officer in Birmingham since...
Unidentified adult killed in Birmingham crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified adult was killed in a Birmingham crash on Sunday, August 7, at approximately 5:56 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim was the occupant of a motor vehicle traveling west on Ishkooda Wenonah Road Southwest that, for an unknown reason, left the roadway, […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed in Center Point
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim killed in Center Point on Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:23 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jordan Harley Maxwell, 29, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault outside an apartment. Related […]
alreporter.com
Woodfin targets exhibition driving following deadly shooting in Birmingham
After five people were shot following an incident among exhibition drivers in a parking lot near the Platinum of Birmingham nightclub early Sunday morning, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement that he would push to criminalize exhibition driving further and “end this public menace.”. The practice of...
