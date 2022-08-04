ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay attorney charged with

From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an attorney in Clay has been charged after deputies were tipped to a plot to bring contraband into the jail. Harrison Jones of HR Jones Law in Clay was found with heroin in his possession as he entered the jail to visit […]
CLAY, AL
UPDATE: 23-year-old man arrested for murder in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 23-year-old man was arrested for murder in Birmingham on Sunday, August 7, At approximately 3 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Ronald Demetrius White, of Bessemer, was arrested for the murder of 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston in the 800 Block of 2nd Avenue North. “The preliminary […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham man sentenced on drug charges

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was sentenced Wednesday, August 3, on drug charges. According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ), 26-year-old Horace Dantai Burgess, Jr. was sentenced yesterday on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession with the […]
wbrc.com

Arrest made after 19-year-old woman killed at Hoover convenience store

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police arrested a man following a deadly shooting at a convenience store on August 3, 2022. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Sophia Nicole Ziegler of Hoover. The deadly shooting happened at the Marathon gas station at 5423 Highway 280....
HOOVER, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Corrections officer among multiple arrests for getting drugs into jail

A Chilton County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer and several others have been arrested for coordinating drugs being brought into the jail. Corrections officer Tyler Ryan Couch, a white male of Shelby County, has been charged with four counts of promotion of prison contraband, which is a Class C felony, and arrested on July 21. Couch was taken to an out-of-county correctional facility, where he later made bond. He had been working at the Chilton County jail for six months.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
UPDATE: 29-year-old woman killed in Forestdale identified

From The Tribune staff reports FORESTDALE — The 29-year-old woman killed in Forestdale on Saturday, August 6, at approximately 12:10 a.m. has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, of Forestdale, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault inside her private residence. Related Story: JeffCo Sheriff’s Office investigates […]
FORESTDALE, AL
Unidentified victim found inside burning building

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified victim was found inside a burning building on Tuesday, August 9, at approximately 2:43 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Birmingham Fire/Rescue Department responded to reports of a residential fire, where the victim was found inside the residence after extinguishing the fire. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Unidentified adult killed in Birmingham crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified adult was killed in a Birmingham crash on Sunday, August 7, at approximately 5:56 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim was the occupant of a motor vehicle traveling west on Ishkooda Wenonah Road Southwest that, for an unknown reason, left the roadway, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed in Center Point

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim killed in Center Point on Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:23 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jordan Harley Maxwell, 29, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault outside an apartment. Related […]
CENTER POINT, AL
alreporter.com

Woodfin targets exhibition driving following deadly shooting in Birmingham

After five people were shot following an incident among exhibition drivers in a parking lot near the Platinum of Birmingham nightclub early Sunday morning, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement that he would push to criminalize exhibition driving further and “end this public menace.”. The practice of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
