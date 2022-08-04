Beefing up school security often means more resource officers

Read on cbs4indy.com
Advice on keeping students safe at the bus stop
Reminders for parents to keep their children safe as they go to and from school. Indiana refund checks could start hitting mailboxes …. Woman killed after vehicle hits porch of east side …. IMPD arrests suspect in July killing; already on …. Hagerstown Little League representing Indiana on …. Hendricks...
Amid staff shortages, educator says teaching serves a greater purpose
Right now in Indiana, there are roughly 2,500 open positions for teachers, support staff and leadership in Hoosier school districts. Lawrence Township Teacher Andrew Todd says he would not trade his job for the world.
Major employers raise concerns about Indiana’s near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS – Some of Indiana’s largest employers are speaking out against the state’s near-total ban on abortion that takes effect next month. Starting September 15, the new law bans abortion, except in cases of rape, incest, lethal fetal anomaly and serious risk to the mother’s health.
Crawfordsville church starts Kentucky relief effort
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind.– As Kentucky preps for a new severe weather threat mid-week, more Hoosiers are preparing to help the areas previously devastated by deadly flooding earlier this month. Crawfordsville’s Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene and Montgomery County emergency responders will hold the final hours of a donation drive...
Plans in place to name Indiana VA clinic after Congresswoman Walorski
WASHINGTON, DC — The Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could soon be named the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic after the late congresswoman who died last week in a car crash. The Indiana state delegation in Washington DC introduced a bipartisan resolution on Friday to name the Mishawaka Department...
Despite abortion ban criticism, Gen Con will return to Indy in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Despite Gen Con leaders casting criticism toward Indiana in regard to the recent abortion ban, Gen Con announced “The Best Four Days in Gaming” will return to Indianapolis Aug. 3-6 in 2023. Gen Con, the largest and longest running tabletop gaming convention in North America,...
Eli Lilly to seek employment growth outside of Indiana after abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the largest employers and oldest companies in Indiana will begin looking for expansion opportunities outside of the Hoosier State in the wake of a recently passed abortion ban bill. Eli Lilly and Co. released a statement Saturday that said the abortion ban may hurt the...
Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. Engine maker Cummins has joined Eli Lilly in releasing a statement that indicates the law could have an impact on the company’s future growth in Indiana.
What we know about state’s plan to send $200 inflation relief payments to Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers can expect to see another $200 in their bank account after Indiana lawmakers approved a second set of payments during the special session. The money comes from the state’s surplus. Gov. Eric Holcomb pitched the idea of a $225 payment in June to help Hoosiers struggling with high gas prices and inflation.
Indiana tax refund checks could hit mailboxes as early as next week
INDIANAPOLIS – The check is (almost) in the mail. Hoosiers still waiting on mailed checks for their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund could receive them as early as next week if all goes as planned. A paper shortage had delayed the checks by several weeks. The checks will now include...
Indiana less humid, drier by the middle of the week
INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will feature rain chances with a few thunderstorms. Then, we move on to less humid and drier weather!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
Hagerstown Little League representing Indiana on ESPN
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Hagerstown is rallying around some of its youngest athletes as they compete for a chance at the Little League World Series. The town of less then 2,000 was decked out in purple Monday night. While hundreds watched from the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, even more were watching at home on ESPN.
