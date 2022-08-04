ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beefing up school security often means more resource officers

By Steve Brown — Chief Investigator
Advice on keeping students safe at the bus stop

Reminders for parents to keep their children safe as they go to and from school.
Major employers raise concerns about Indiana's near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS – Some of Indiana’s largest employers are speaking out against the state’s near-total ban on abortion that takes effect next month. Starting September 15, the new law bans abortion, except in cases of rape, incest, lethal fetal anomaly and serious risk to the mother’s health.
Crawfordsville church starts Kentucky relief effort

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind.– As Kentucky preps for a new severe weather threat mid-week, more Hoosiers are preparing to help the areas previously devastated by deadly flooding earlier this month. Crawfordsville’s Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene and Montgomery County emergency responders will hold the final hours of a donation drive...
Plans in place to name Indiana VA clinic after Congresswoman Walorski

WASHINGTON, DC — The Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could soon be named the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic after the late congresswoman who died last week in a car crash. The Indiana state delegation in Washington DC introduced a bipartisan resolution on Friday to name the Mishawaka Department...
Despite abortion ban criticism, Gen Con will return to Indy in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite Gen Con leaders casting criticism toward Indiana in regard to the recent abortion ban, Gen Con announced “The Best Four Days in Gaming” will return to Indianapolis Aug. 3-6 in 2023. Gen Con, the largest and longest running tabletop gaming convention in North America,...
Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. Engine maker Cummins has joined Eli Lilly in releasing a statement that indicates the law could have an impact on the company’s future growth in Indiana.
Indiana tax refund checks could hit mailboxes as early as next week

INDIANAPOLIS – The check is (almost) in the mail. Hoosiers still waiting on mailed checks for their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund could receive them as early as next week if all goes as planned. A paper shortage had delayed the checks by several weeks. The checks will now include...
Indiana less humid, drier by the middle of the week

INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will feature rain chances with a few thunderstorms. Then, we move on to less humid and drier weather!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
Hagerstown Little League representing Indiana on ESPN

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Hagerstown is rallying around some of its youngest athletes as they compete for a chance at the Little League World Series. The town of less then 2,000 was decked out in purple Monday night. While hundreds watched from the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, even more were watching at home on ESPN.
