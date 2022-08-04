Beefing up school security often means more resource officers

INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will feature rain chances with a few thunderstorms. Then, we move on to less humid and drier weather!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.

