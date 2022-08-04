ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent

Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
Expert Ratings for GrafTech International

Analysts have provided the following ratings for GrafTech International EAF within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $8.73 versus the current price of GrafTech International at $6.395, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Workhorse Group Shares Plummet Post Q2 Results

Workhorse Group Inc WKHS reported second-quarter FY22 sales of $12.6 thousand versus $1.2 million last year due to a decrease in vehicle sales. Gross loss narrowed to $(3) million versus $(13.6) million last year, as the cost of sales decreased to $3.0 million from $14.8 million last year. Operating expenses...
BioCardia Earnings Preview

BioCardia BCDA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BioCardia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25. BioCardia bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
DiaMedica Therapeutics Earnings Preview

DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18. DiaMedica Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Dine Brands Manages To Beat On Q2

Dine Brands Global Inc DIN reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.8% year-on-year to $237.79 million, beating the consensus of $236.45 million. Applebee's comparable same-restaurant sales rose 1.8%, and IHOP's increased 3.6%. Gross profit declined 3.2% Y/Y to $95.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA fell 7.8% Y/Y to $66.1 million. Adjusted EPS...
Heron Shares Jump After Equity Financing, Q2 Earnings

Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX reported Q2 sales of $27.63 million, +23.1% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $24.31 million. Oncology sales reached $25.1 million, up from $22.4 million a year ago. The company reported an EPS loss of $(0.55), narrower from $(0.62) a year ago but missing the consensus of $(0.50).
Analyst Ratings for Viasat

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Viasat VSAT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Global Blood Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Global Blood Therapeutics GBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Blood Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $24.00 million from...
Analyst Ratings for Qualtrics International

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Qualtrics International XM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Qualtrics International. The company has an average price target of $18.58 with a high of $26.00 and a low of $16.00.
Where Dominion Energy Stands With Analysts

Dominion Energy D has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $87.6 versus the current price of Dominion Energy at $82.725, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
What To Know About Roth Capital's Downgrade of Volta

Roth Capital downgraded its rating of Volta VLTA to Neutral with a price target of $2.50, changing its price target from $5.50 to $2.50. Shares of Volta are trading down 10.08% over the last 24 hours, at $2.37 per share. A move to $2.50 would account for a 5.71% increase...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Principal Financial

Principal Finl Gr PFG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $69.67 versus the current price of Principal Finl Gr at $73.87, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these...
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
