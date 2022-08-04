ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

'Our job's not done here:' Devon Matthews returned to IU to finish what he started

Before Devon Matthews turned into the 'Monster' that the Indiana football program has come to know him as, he just wanted to be different. In 2018, when Matthews in Bloomington as part of IU's soon-to-be foundational freshmen class, the Hoosiers were still learning how to win consistently. Sure, there were the consecutive bowl games in 2015 and 2016 under then-head coach Kevin Wilson, but each of the subsequent seasons saw IU finish with a 5-7 record, good enough to be in bowl contention but not yet on the level of six-win mainstays.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FanSided

Indiana basketball recruiting: 2023 4-star guard decommits from Purdue

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a 6-foot-1 four-star guard from Montverde Academy, decommits from Purdue, as Indiana basketball was one of two other schools to offer the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Though he received many offers as a sophomore at McCutcheon High School, Gibbs-Lawhorn is reopening up his recruiting and, hopefully, considering the Hoosiers as one of his top schools.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
crimsonquarry.com

Indiana men’s basketball: Does the ‘Must Get’ recruit exist?

Xavier Booker, the No. 3 boys basketball player in the class of 2023, committed to Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans last week. This announcement has generated pages upon pages of some of the worst Indiana-related message boarding because Booker plays just up the road at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, earning him the label of a ‘must get’ from the perpetually Mad portion of the fanbase.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Albany, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Sports
cbs4indy.com

Storm chances Sunday for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Storms will be scattered throughout our Sunday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near triple digits. Hot and muggy weather is underway!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Daniel’s Family Vineyard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Blake Trobaugh, winemaker with Daniel’s Family Vineyard. Daniel’s Family Vineyard is the official winemaker of Gen Con. Visit the website here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
94.3 Lite FM

There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like

Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Harrison Barnes
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Paul George
Person
Tom Allen
Inside Indiana Business

Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities

Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#Rutgers Football#Hoosier Newsstand#Hoosier Huddle#Hoosiers#Spartans
WIBC.com

Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Indy’s Best: Your top 3 Classic Fair Foods revealed

This week, we did something a little different for Indy’s Best Classic Fair Food. Normally, we only have one winner for each topic. But since there are so many great classic fair foods, and they can all be found within the confines of the Indiana State Fairgrounds…we are going with a top three!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
indyschild.com

The Rocky Ripple Festival of the Arts

The Rocky Ripple Festival of the Arts is held each year in a unique Indianapolis midtown neighborhood, just across the Central Canal from Butler University. The event is staged entirely through volunteer efforts from the community, with proceeds supporting parks and community events in Rocky Ripple. An eclectic set of...
ROCKY RIPPLE, IN
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
358K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy