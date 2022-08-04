The Peegs Podcast: Hoosiers Open Camp Looking to Turn the Page

Before Devon Matthews turned into the 'Monster' that the Indiana football program has come to know him as, he just wanted to be different. In 2018, when Matthews in Bloomington as part of IU's soon-to-be foundational freshmen class, the Hoosiers were still learning how to win consistently. Sure, there were the consecutive bowl games in 2015 and 2016 under then-head coach Kevin Wilson, but each of the subsequent seasons saw IU finish with a 5-7 record, good enough to be in bowl contention but not yet on the level of six-win mainstays.

