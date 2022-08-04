ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police receive tips about white tractor-trailer after witness reports bloody woman yelling for help

Police in South Brunswick say they have received tons of tips from neighboring states about the white tractor-trailer after a witness reported Wednesday a bloody woman yelling for help inside the truck. Police say the woman may be in danger.

Authorities say police responded around 2 p.m. to Route 130 near the Dayton Toyota dealership for reports of a woman yelling for help.

A witness told police she saw the woman inside a white tractor-trailer cab. The woman appeared to be bleeding from her face, according to the witness.

"The witness started to advance toward the vehicle and as he did, the woman got yanked back up into the car and the vehicle sped off going 130 southbound," says Detective Sgt. Timothy Hoover.

Hoover says the truck then got off the highway via the Ridge Road exit. He says the truck is "likely between a 2006 to 2018 Volvo or Mac Bobtail truck. At the time it wasn't carrying a trailer with it."

The woman was described as white or Hispanic, in her 20s, with long brown hair and a brown flannel shirt.

The truck driver was described as a white, older man who is bald, had a white beard and was wearing a blue shirt.

Police say they are considering this a domestic dispute situation.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call South Brunswick Police at 732-329-4646 .

