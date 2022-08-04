Concert picks for Aug. 4 – 8
Thursday, Aug. 4
Rise Against @ Tabernacle
Friday, Aug. 5
High Frequency Friday @ The High
Mike Zarin, Wahine, and DJ Smiles @ Cat Eye Creative
Songwriters in the Round @ Red Clay Foundry
Chase Atlantic @ The Eastern
Saturday, Aug. 6
The O’Jays, Gladys Knight, and El Debarge @ Lakewood Amphitheater
ZZ Top @ Cadence Bank Amphitheater @ Chastain Park
Madman’s Diary (Ozzy Osbourne tribute) @ 37 Main
Sunday, Aug. 7
Jerry Day ATL @ Terminal West (also Aug. 8)
Monday, Aug. 8
Leon Bridges with Little Dragon @ The Fox ( above via Instagram )
Michael Buble @ Gas South Arena
Franz Ferdinand @ Tabernacle
