Concert picks for Aug. 4 – 8

By Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 5 days ago
Leon Bridges

Thursday, Aug. 4
Rise Against @ Tabernacle

Friday, Aug. 5
High Frequency Friday @ The High
Mike Zarin, Wahine, and DJ Smiles @ Cat Eye Creative
Songwriters in the Round @ Red Clay Foundry
Chase Atlantic @ The Eastern

Saturday, Aug. 6
The O’Jays, Gladys Knight, and El Debarge @ Lakewood Amphitheater
ZZ Top @ Cadence Bank Amphitheater @ Chastain Park
Madman’s Diary (Ozzy Osbourne tribute) @ 37 Main

Sunday, Aug. 7
Jerry Day ATL @ Terminal West (also Aug. 8)

Monday, Aug. 8
Leon Bridges with Little Dragon @ The Fox ( above via Instagram )
Michael Buble @ Gas South Arena
Franz Ferdinand @ Tabernacle

For even more concerts, visit our event calendar, How Do You Atlanta? , produced in partnership with WABE and Decaturish.

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

