Head coach Jonathan Thiebaud provides familiarity for Lockney football

The change at head coach this year will be a bit smoother transition for Lockney football.

Jonathan Thiebaud, the team's defensive coordinator last season, was promoted in late April to take over the Longhorns program. He will be their third head coach in as many years following Cory McCombs' move to Anson.

Thiebaud said the familiarity between the players and himself eased the process. It also made the athletes more receptive to a demanding offseason and new faces on the staff.

"It was time to get to work," Thiebaud said. "I was able to push harder on these kids, and they knew they could trust me. I trusted them and I was able to push them further because now they have to get used to me. … They're not afraid of hard work."

In his first year at Lockney, Thiebaud led a defense that posted three shutouts. The Longhorns finished 7-4 after a first-round playoff loss to Seymour.

The team returns 10 lettermen, many of whom were starters in 2021. Thiebaud said the roster is made up of tough, hard-nosed guys who "work their tail off."

The defense has a slight experience edge, with seven of 13 total returning starters. Thiebaud's 4-2-5 scheme is anchored up front by seniors Jonathan Cienfuegos and Jeremiah Hernandez.

Cienfuegos played every offensive and defensive snap last year, Thiebaud said. The coach added Cienfuegos is athletic enough to play defensive back.

Dax Poole, who started at linebacker, will move to safety. Thiebaud called the senior the "heartbeat" of the defense. The coach is also excited about "Swiss army knife" Andrew Bustillos, who didn't start but played every position in the secondary last season.

Those seniors will be part of an important group for the Longhorns.

"It's going to be them continuing to do what they established last year," Thiebaud said, "because it was a successful year, especially on the defensive side. Continue to anchor us like they did last year as juniors."

Xavier Jimenez will start at linebacker and is key to the offense, too. After being promoted to varsity after two games, the then-freshman wound up as the starting running back.

Jimenez is the team's top returning rusher and will team up with Iann Rodriguez in the backfield. Thiebaud feels the experienced running-back duo could be special.

Dyllan Thiebaud, the coach's son, will take over at quarterback after starting on JV as a freshman.

Jonathan Thiebaud said the offensive line will be the biggest factor, though he declined to name names. He wants the often-overlooked group to "stay hungry."

"I could give you names, but they don't even care about their name in the paper," Coach Thiebaud said. "The entire offensive line, that's exactly what they told me, 'We're here to do work.'"

Lockney has made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons with identical third-place finishes. Coach Thiebaud is striving for the team's first postseason win since 2004. He also wants the team to "go hard every rep of every practice" in order to be as conditioned as possible.

"Goal No. 3 is to play until they tell us we can't play anymore," Jonathan Thiebaud said. "That's our goals."

Lockney Longhorns

Head coach — Jonathan Thiebaud

2021 record — 7-4 overall, 2-2 in District 5-2A Division II

Base offense — Power spread

Base defense — 4-2-5

Returning lettermen — 10

Returning off./def. starters — 6/7

Top returners — Jonathan Cienfuegos, Sr., TE/DL; Dax Poole, Sr., DB; Iann Rodriguez, Jr., RB/DL; Xavier Jimenez, So., RB/LB; Jeremiah Hernandez, Sr., OL/DL; Malaki Alvis, Sr., WR

2022 schedule

* — denotes District 3-2A Division II game

Aug. 26 — vs. Seagraves, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 — at Floydada, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 — at Plains, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 — vs. Abilene TLCA, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 — vs. Stinnett West Texas, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 — at Crosbyton*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 — vs. Sudan*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 — at Ralls*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 — vs. Hale Center*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 — at Bovina*, 7 p.m.