Garland testing school zone lights today and tomorrow

Even though Garland ISD students won't return to class until next week, the school zone signs will be flashing today and tomorrow.

Reports say the city is activating the amber lights ahead of Monday's return to class and workers will be testing to make sure the lights are working and that the timing is set right.

The city has posted stern warnings saying the 20 mile-an-hour speed limit will be strictly enforced with a minimum fine of $164 and an additional $5 for each mile the driver exceeds the limit.

