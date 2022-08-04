Man set on fire in Arlington dies, charges against girlfriend to be upgraded to murder

A man who was set on fire in Arlington last month has now died, so the charges against his girlfriend will be upgraded to murder.

Police say the suspect, Breana Johnson has been locked up on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon since July 19th, the day after her boyfriend died.

Prosecutors say Ricky Doyle was a passenger in Johnson's SUV when she stopped to fill up at a gas station on East Mayfield near New York Avenue in east Arlington. But instead, police say Johnson pumped gasoline into the SUV and then ignited it.

Moments later, 911 calls came in reporting a man on fire near an SUV in that filling station. Doyle lingered in the hospital until Tuesday when he was pronounced dead.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram