ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Man set on fire in Arlington dies, charges against girlfriend to be upgraded to murder

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8w4J_0h4XdLuG00

A man who was set on fire in Arlington last month has now died, so the charges against his girlfriend will be upgraded to murder.

Police say the suspect, Breana Johnson has been locked up on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon since July 19th, the day after her boyfriend died.

Prosecutors say Ricky Doyle was a passenger in Johnson's SUV when she stopped to fill up at a gas station on East Mayfield near New York Avenue in east Arlington. But instead, police say Johnson pumped gasoline into the SUV and then ignited it.

Moments later, 911 calls came in reporting a man on fire near an SUV in that filling station. Doyle lingered in the hospital until Tuesday when he was pronounced dead.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Drunk driver crashes into house in White Settlement leaving teen dead, 2 injured

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A teenage girl is dead and her father is seriously hurt after a crash in White Settlement.It happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 9300 block of Jason Court.White Settlement Police tell us a pickup truck with an attached trailer was travelling at a high speed when it lost lost control, hit a fence, careened through one back yard, and slammed into the bedroom of a house next to that.The pickup had two occupants at the time of the crash; the driver, identified as 63-year-old Donald Gruber, and a woman. Gruber was not injured, but the woman...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Man On Fire#Filling Station#911#Violent Crime
myfoxzone.com

Shooting victim found dead at Fort Worth gas station, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — An investigation is now open to look into a shooting that left a victim dead in Fort Worth. According to the police department, they got a call about the shooting late Saturday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to a gas station on Clifford Center Drive near Jim Wright Freeway at about 5 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS DFW

Woman killed in hit-and-run on I-20 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman died in Arlington on Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle on I-20.Arlington police said on August 7, they received a traffic assistance call from the 6300 block of W. I-20 Freeway at about 8:42 a.m. When officers arrived, they found that an auto-pedestrian accident had taken place.Officers determined that the woman was trying to cross I-20 on foot when she was hit by a vehicle. Multiple other vehicles also struck her remains after the initial accident. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.Police diverted all westbound I-20 traffic onto southbound US 287 for about three hours in order to conduct their investigation.As far as the driver goes, police said the person who hit the victim did not stop and render aid or report the crash. Therefore, the incident is being treated as a hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crash Investigator Towns at (817)-575-8603. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817)-469-TIPS. The deceased will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office once next of kin have been notified.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Man Dies After Being Set on Fire

A man died from his injuries on Wednesday after he was set on fire during a domestic violence altercation last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. Twenty-four-year-old Breana Johnson’s aggravated assault charge will now be upgraded to murder. Around 9 p.m. on July 18, officers arrived at a...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Man killed in Fort Worth furniture company truck robbery

FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: Information from police initially reported the victim had been shot. Police issued a correction indicating that it had not been confirmed the victim was shot. The story has been updated to reflect those details. Fort Worth police are investigating a homicide of a...
FORT WORTH, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy