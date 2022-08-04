Lucid Cuts Its Guidance Again. Here's What That Means for EV Investors

Read on www.fool.com
This Ex-Growth Stock Is Down 88%, But Is It a Buy?
The company saw a further deterioration in monthly active users. On a positive note, Robinhood delivered its smallest net loss since the start of 2021.
An EV Stock With a High-Yield Dividend
Ford recently increased its dividend payout by 50% and now yields 4%. The company is producing a compelling lineup of electric vehicles. Ford increased its sales of electric vehicles by 169% in July.
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $30,000 by 2030
ServiceNow will benefit from the growing demand for streamlined digital workflows. Salesforce will leverage its dominance of the cloud-based CRM market to expand its ecosystem into adjacent markets. MercadoLibre will profit as e-commerce penetration rises across Latin America.
Why IBM Is More Than Just a Dividend Stock
IBM reduced its guidance for free cash flow, which creates concern for its high-yield dividend. Despite economic headwinds, the company's shift to hybrid cloud solutions is proving successful. IBM's remaining business is growing, which drove second-quarter revenue up 9% year over year.
Upstart's Guidance Just Got Worse -- Is It Time to Abandon the Stock?
As expected, Upstart reported a wider loss in the second quarter. The company withdrew full-year guidance and provided weak third-quarter guidance. There were other surprises in the second quarter the market didn't seem to like.
4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying
Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks.
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat.
Can Europe's New Space Star Beat SpaceX's Starlink?
Eutelsat will double its share count and pay all-stock to acquire OneWeb. The combined company should be valued in the neighborhood of $3.5 billion, twice what Eutelsat is worth today. Eutelsat will need to suspend its dividend as it builds out OneWeb's business, however.
Why Shares of Magic Empire Global Limited Crashed Today
Magic Empire Global Limited rose from $4 per share to nearly $235 following its IPO last week.
Why Palantir Stock Is Falling Again Today
A day after Palantir released disappointing results and guidance, a number of analysts are lowering their price targets. Palantir has powerful software, but its growth trajectory is murky. Even after the stock's decline, Palantir still isn't inexpensive, implying it could have further to fall.
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
Agree Realty continues to acquire properties and grow its business. Main Street Capital is a diversified, best-of-breed business development company. Both stocks pay market-beating dividends with the potential to grow for many more years.
Why Clarivate Stock Dove Today
Warning signs include declining profitability and slowing customer additions.
Why PubMatic Stock Soared on Tuesday
The supply-side advertising company is growing faster than the overall digital advertising market. Management's third-quarter guidance was solid in light of macroeconomic headwinds.
Why Cerence Stock Is Falling Hard Today
What happened. Shares of Cerence (CRNC -21.21%), a
Why AppLovin Stock Cratered on Tuesday
AppLovin submitted a competing bid to combine with Unity Software. Unity already has an existing agreement to merge with ironSource.
Is Applied Materials Stock a Buy Now?
Applied Materials has lost nearly a third of its value this year. It faces a cyclical slowdown along with the rest of the chip industry.
Why Tyson Foods Slumped 10.1% on Monday
Adjusted earnings per share missed analyst expectations.
Why Verona Pharma Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
Verona announced that ensifentrine met all primary and secondary endpoints in a late-stage study targeting COPD. The company also reported that patients experienced a 42% reduction in COPD exacerbations after taking the drug. Verona hopes to file for U.S. approval of ensifentrine next year if another late-stage study has positive
Turtle Beach (HEAR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Turtle Beach (HEAR -33.80%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA 1.87%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
