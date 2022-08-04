On the way to Dauphin Island, Gloria’s Produce is a must

Read on www.al.com
Alabama’s newest school system launches this week at the beach: ‘Expect Excellence’
Alabama’s newest school system, opening its doors for the first time on Wednesday, wants to have the same aura of the 1970s Oakland Raiders. Back then, flamboyant team owner Al Davis ran the Raiders with the motto, “Commitment to Excellence.” It mostly worked. The team won division titles and two Super Bowls in that decade.
Fluffy Aussie looking for laid-back owner
Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Australian shepherd mix named Percy.
3 beaten with pool sticks at Shari Lee’s Lounge: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after three people were beaten with pool sticks at a club off Spanish Court Trail. Officers were called to Shari Lee’s Lounge Sunday, Aug. 7 after three people were assaulted just before 2 a.m. Officers found two men suffering from “serious non-life threatening injuries,” according to […]
Wow! This Bayou St. John Alabama Estate Home Provides Mesmerizing Views
There are so many mesmerizing views that this estate home on the Bayou St John in Orange Beach, Alabama. It’s massive with over 8K in square feet that provides 7 bedrooms and 8 ½ baths. You won’t believe the super exclusive vibes that this home gives you, your...
Sail on a pirate ship in Orange Beach
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Ready to hit the high seas for a fun pirate adventure? Drexel Gilbert was in Orange Beach, where she said “come aboard, matey!” “This is the most unique experience along the Gulf Coast,” says pirate Captain Barnacle. “You can say ‘I got to sail on a pirate ship.’ You get […]
Lots of questions in fiery deaths: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are lots of questions left unanswered in a double death investigation that took the life of a man and woman on Sunday morning. Officials with the Mobile Police Department said in a news conference Monday what they believe happened just before their deaths. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said Laquisha […]
Dauphin Island named one of ‘best hidden beaches across the U.S.’
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island was selected as one of 13 ‘best hidden beaches across the U.S.’ in a Fodor’s Travel report, a travel guide. Among the 13 beaches highlighted, Dauphin Island was the only beach in Alabama and one of three in the southeast including Crescent Beach in Sarasota, Fla. and Shell […]
Mobile man sentenced to life without parole for hog-tying, killing mother
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man convicted of hog-tying and suffocating his mother to death and then burying the body in Baldwin County will go to prison for the rest of his life, a judge ruled Monday. Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York granted the prosecution request for the sentence,...
Early morning fire consumes Pensacola garage
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department joined Escambia County Fire Rescue early Monday morning to battle a fire on River Garden Circle, according to an ECFR Facebook post. Nine ECFR units arrived at the 3400 block of River Garden Circle in the Ferry Pass community Monday, Aug. 4 at 3:40 a.m. There, they […]
Where to find scallops in Northwest Florida
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast loves scallops, but where do they come from? On a scallop search in the Choctawhatchee Bay Friday, teams of snorkelers searched various seagrass beds searching for the mollusks. The 12 volunteers made up of Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, Sea Grant with NOAA, the University of Florida and Okaloosa Tourism […]
Chelsey’s baby girl is here!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are thrilled to announce that over the weekend Chelsey gave birth to her baby girl! Chelsey and her husband Johnny are so happy to introduce “Scottie” to the world. Mom and baby are both doing well. Click the video link to see a few pictures she shared with us of their new bundle of joy.
It’s Way Too Hard to Put Up a Monument to Lynching Victims
Just off a street corner in Mobile, Alabama, a historic marker spells out the grisly details of Richard Robertson’s 1909 lynching. The real story told between its embossed metallic lines is about a community’s death grip on mythology and why these memorials are needed.For nearly a year, the Mobile County Community Remembrance Project (MCCRP) has fought to control the Robertson plaque’s location. Paid for by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI)—a Montgomery-based non-profit providing legal defense for wrongful prosecution and bringing awareness to historic race-based injustices—the $3,000 marker was the first in a planned series memorializing the county’s race-based lynching victims...
Orange Beach man sues Gulf Shores over business license denial
Officials say owner rented golf carts without a license and in restricted areas. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach business owner John “Tater” Harris has filed suit against the city of Gulf Shores after his application for a business license to rent golf carts in the city was denied. Named in the suit besides the city are the city council and Revenue Supervisor Layla Andrews.
Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
Gulf Coast residents react to lower gas prices
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gas prices are finally on a downward trend in the United States and continue to fall locally. Prices are now below $4 in many areas. People filling up their tanks Sunday morning said they are very pleased with the cheaper gas prices. “I am stoked, there’s...
CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week Brandi Hickerson
UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad said Brandi Hickerson was captured Monday at an Econo Lodge. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Brandi Hickerson, […]
Three ejected from vehicles in St. Stephens Road crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several people were hurt in a car crash on St. Stephens Road Monday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. at St. Charles Street. Three of the victims were ejected from their vehicles, police said. Everyone is expected to survive. No other details have been released. ---
Mobile : 7 Best & Fun Things To Do In Mobile, Alabama
There’s no lack of entertainment options in Mobile, Alabama. From outdoor activities like hiking and biking to museums that explore the African and Native American community, there’s something for every visitor. The Crescent Theater, for example, features plush reclining seats and snacks. In addition to regular movies, the Crescent also hosts live theater acts. If you’re looking for a fun and unique evening out, the Crescent is the place for you. Here, you can see everything from a classic to a new release.
Another Pensacola contractor under fire by clients
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Another Pensacola contractor is being accused of ripping off his customers, and could also have his contractors license revoked this week if he doesn't pay back a former client. Jesse LaCoste is the brother in law of Matthew Banks, another contractor Channel 3 looked into last week.
Pair calls Uber after leading deputies on chase across 2 counties
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after deputies said the pair took an Uber to flee from a chase, which spanned two counties. LaHenry Chairs, 31, and Jarius Jamal Young, 30, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4 after deputies were led on a chase in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. […]
