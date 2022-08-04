ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Test Your Weed Identification Skills at the Iowa State Fair

Des Moines, Iowa — The annual Iowa State Fair Weed Identification Contest will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. in front of the John Deere Agriculture Building. The event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and includes three divisions: future agronomists (youth under age 19), general and professional. The family-friendly contest offers an opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels.
Iowa State’s O’Rien Vance On His Return For A Final Season

Iowa State linebacker O’Rien Vance felt he still had something to offer the Cyclones. The former Cedar Rapids Washington standout decided to return for a sixth season shortly after a the 2021 season ended. He suffered a hamstring injury in last year’s season opener and was hampered by injuries all season.
