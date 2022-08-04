Read on kiwaradio.com
Test Your Weed Identification Skills at the Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, Iowa — The annual Iowa State Fair Weed Identification Contest will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. in front of the John Deere Agriculture Building. The event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and includes three divisions: future agronomists (youth under age 19), general and professional. The family-friendly contest offers an opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels.
ISU Study: Blood Pressure Cuffs Could Be Used To Prevent Heart Attacks, Strokes
Ames, Iowa — When you visit the doctor’s office, someone will usually check your height, weight and blood pressure. New research from Iowa State University finds that last simple procedure could help to reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Dr. Jim Lang, an ISU professor...
Iowa State’s O’Rien Vance On His Return For A Final Season
Iowa State linebacker O’Rien Vance felt he still had something to offer the Cyclones. The former Cedar Rapids Washington standout decided to return for a sixth season shortly after a the 2021 season ended. He suffered a hamstring injury in last year’s season opener and was hampered by injuries all season.
