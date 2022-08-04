USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa

Read on kiwaradio.com
Crops suffer as Iowa’s drought worsens
Moderate drought has gripped a substantial swath of southern Iowa, and the state’s corn and soybeans recently rated their poorest yet this year, according to a Monday report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. About 73% of the state’s corn crop is rated good or excellent, down from 76% a week ago, the USDA report […] The post Crops suffer as Iowa’s drought worsens appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to transport captured carbon dioxide from a dozen ethanol plants […] The post Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests in Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Friday WASDE report to detail late planted acres
IARN — On Friday USDA will release the August World Agricultural Supply and Demand estimates report. Friday’s WASDE report is set to include re-survey results of acreage for North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota because of the late planting season in 2022. Naomi Blohm, Senior Market Advisor with...
Summit Pipelines Starts Eminent Domain Process In Iowa
After months of landowners fighting lawmakers, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing their list of landowners that have not yet agreed to their pipeline proposal. This list of landowners is a list of properties that Summit Solutions may need to use eminent domain to force their use of the land.
Are Iowa Folks Really Suffering From “Corn Sweat”?
If you have been feeling sweatier than usual in Iowa, this might just be the reason why. Corn. Corn might be making you really sweaty. According to the Washington Post ‘Corn sweat’ is making the air in the Midwest oppressively muggy. This summer many portions of Iowa have...
United States Postal Service launches new mail resource for Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota
OMAHA, Neb. — The United States Postal Service rolled out its new resource Monday morning. USPS Connect is now available across Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. The postal service said it will help small businesses compete with larger companies. All they have to do is go online, sign the...
City Of Sioux Center To Give Money To Private School
Sioux Center, Iowa — The City of Sioux Center is going to be giving money to a private school in that town. According to Sioux Center officials, the Sioux Center City Council has approved creating an economic development agreement with the Sioux Center Christian School for the expansion of the school’s facilities.
Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do
DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
Farm Bureau encourages farmers to advocate during August recess
IARN — The House of Representatives has already adjourned for the August recess and the Senate will do the same starting next week. Even though the August recess was started for meteorological reasons, it is still observed in Washington. Many lawmakers use it as a time to be home in their districts and hear from their constituents, or to campaign if they are up for reelection. House representatives usually use it for both.
Wait, Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Iowa?
Do you like driving barefoot? When I was new to driving I loved taking off my sandals and driving with my bare feet in the summer months. I think back then I believed it helped me feel the pedals and I knew how much or how little I was pushing down on them. It probably didn't help I wasn't very tall when I was 15 and got my permit so anything I could do to feel the pedals better I was willing to give it a shot.
Rising Democratic star to speak at Wing Ding in Clear Lake
DES MOINES — Mallory McMorrow said she “vividly” remembers Zach Wahls’ 2011 speech on the floor of the Iowa House in defense of same-sex marriage. Then an advocate with two mothers and now a Democratic state senator from Coralville, Wahls in that 2011 speech spoke out against a Republican proposal to ban same-sex marriage in Iowa.
Water The Lawn Or Let It Go Dormant? Turf Grass Expert Offers Drought Advice
Statewide Iowa — A lush, green lawn is a source of pride for many Iowans and this prolonged drought is forcing many of us to quit worrying about having the best lawn on the block and to let the grass go dormant. Adam Thoms, a horticulture professor at Iowa State University and a turf grass extension specialist, says it’s stressful for grass to shake up the watering schedule, so he’s telling Iowans if their lawns are already turning brown, just let it go.
Iowa State Fair’s CEO Says Organization Still In ‘Recovery Mode’ After Hit Of Cancelled 2020 Fair
Statewide Iowa — The 2022 Iowa State Fair starts Thursday, August 11th. Gary Slater, the fair’s CEO and general manager, says the organization is still recovering financially from the cancellation of the 2020 fair due to the pandemic. The State Fair lost thirteen million dollars when the event...
Drought conditions worsen, some corn & soybean plants are ‘suffering’
Northwest Iowa — Drought conditions are expanding across the state, spreading throughout southern Iowa, with northwest Iowa being hit hardest. Don Kass farms in Plymouth County, which is in extreme drought. He says his crops have been faring well so far, but he’s starting to see signs of heat distress.
Omicron subvariant particularly prominent in certain Midwest states, like Iowa
A state trooper killed in the line of duty is being remembered by his church. Labor leaders issue statement on Ingredion strike status. Local union leaders are explaining more about why Ingredion workers decided to go on strike. Local organization holds back to school giveaway. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community...
Blood Supply In Critical Shortage; You Can Help Wednesday At Sanford Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The blood supply is getting low again, but you can help out at a blood drive in Sheldon this Wednesday. Community Blood Bank Executive Director Ken Ver Steeg tells us they will bring the bloodmobile to Sanford Sheldon this time. He gives us some details about...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Iowa
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NWS: Central Iowa Rainfall Deficit Nearly Six Inches
(Des Moines, IA) -- Central Iowa's rainfall deficit is nearly six inches at this point in 2022, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines. Meteorologist Brad Small says the deficit is over three inches this summer alone. Rainfall in the Des Moines area last night ranged from a...
Dry July Worsens Drought Conditions Across Iowa
The latest Water Summary Update for Iowa shows drought conditions worsened in July due to another month of below-normal rainfall throughout the state. Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Hydrology Resource Coordinator Tim Hall says, “July was the fourth below-normal rainfall month in a row, and the sixth month this year that was drier than normal. We are seeing continued deterioration of conditions across northwest Iowa, as well as the introduction of drought conditions across a large area of southern Iowa. July is normally a fairly wet month, but the expected rainfall did not occur in much of the state.” Average precipitation was only 3.75 inches, about 1.51 inches below normal for July. As of Thursday, Aug. 4, nearly two-thirds of the state was experiencing some form of dryness, with extreme drought appearing in five counties in northwest Iowa. The Water Summary Update is prepared monthly by technical staff from the DNR, Iowa Department of Agriculture, U.S. Geological Survey, and others. The full report can be found included below.
Railroad bridge to Iowa
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
