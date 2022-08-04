ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

RECALL ALERT: beverage products, fabric playhouses and gas furnaces

By Katrina Sperl
klkntv.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.klkntv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Cooler temperatures on Monday, but quickly warming thereafter

Sunday was a tale of two air masses, with cooler temperatures to the northwest and warmer air to the southeast. While a front stalled to the north and west of Lincoln for most of the day, it finally passes on Sunday evening. For that reason, temperatures and humidity will drop off overnight Sunday as compared to previous nights. We’re forecasting a low temperature in the middle-60s in Lincoln, with perhaps upper-50s near the Tri-Cities.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Health
Lincoln, NE
Business
klkntv.com

Southwest Lincoln crash sends one to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The driver of a Mustang was sent to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening after turning in front of a semi. The crash took place around 4:01 p.m. at the intersection of US 77 and West Old Cheney Road, Lincoln Police say. The...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln artists use the sun to inspire creation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- With the summer sun continuing to beat down on the city of Lincoln the last thing you’d expect to do is use the heat to your advantage to create art. Two local artists did just that as part of the Lincoln Porch Art Palooza interactive stop.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Child Advocacy Center of Lincoln spreads awareness as school starts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Each year, over one thousand child deaths are caused by abuse and the Child Advocacy Center in Lincoln is spreading awareness as school starts. Training and Prevention Director Christy Prang believes the rise isn’t unusual for this time of year. “We think that the...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furnaces#Bacteria#The Recall#Cdc#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
klkntv.com

Arrests made in Beatrice drive-by that hit a residence with people inside

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people have been arrested in connection to the August 3 drive-by in Beatrice. U.S. Marshals helped local police catch Jordan Meyer and Colton Anderson. They were taken into custody for multiple charges following the early morning attack. That includes discharging a firearm at an...
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Public Schools to extend classes for Robinson Elementary students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Public Schools released their plan to make changes to the upcoming school year for Ada Robinson Elementary students after announcing a delayed opening on Friday. School officials say that changes to the schedule will ensure that all instructional time requirements are met. The first...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two vehicles vandalized at Holmes Lake, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two vehicles were reported to be vandalized at Holmes Lake Park on Monday afternoon, Lincoln Police say. Around 4 p.m. a 70-year-old victim told police that he parked at Holmes Lake north shore near the restroom between 1:45 and 2 p.m. When the man returned...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Multi-vehicle crash closes down intersection for several hours Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday after a 3 vehicle crash. Lincoln Police say the driver of a red SUV, heading south on North 1st Street ran a red light at the intersection of Cornhusker Highway and North 1st Street. The driver of the blue pickup was heading east on Cornhusker and hit the red SUV, causing the SUV to flip and land on a black SUV that was stopped on North 1st. The 47-year-old driver of the red vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else involved required hospitalization.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy