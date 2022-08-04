RECALL ALERT: beverage products, fabric playhouses and gas furnaces

Sunday was a tale of two air masses, with cooler temperatures to the northwest and warmer air to the southeast. While a front stalled to the north and west of Lincoln for most of the day, it finally passes on Sunday evening. For that reason, temperatures and humidity will drop off overnight Sunday as compared to previous nights. We’re forecasting a low temperature in the middle-60s in Lincoln, with perhaps upper-50s near the Tri-Cities.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO