RECALL ALERT: beverage products, fabric playhouses and gas furnaces

Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
Lincoln dealer receives large shipment of new cars, sees opportunities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While driving by car dealerships in your area, you’ve probably noticed the empty lots. Dealers have good news for those looking to purchase a new vehicle, but they don’t expect the change to last long. Kia of Lincoln is experiencing its very first...
Local business owners collect school supplies to donate to Lincoln Public Schools
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Pencils, notebooks and crayons are not the only things that schools need to kick off the school year and a Facebook page of local business owners gathered to help bridge that gap. The Stock Our Classrooms craft and vendor show opened its doors today to do just...
Cooler temperatures on Monday, but quickly warming thereafter
Sunday was a tale of two air masses, with cooler temperatures to the northwest and warmer air to the southeast. While a front stalled to the north and west of Lincoln for most of the day, it finally passes on Sunday evening. For that reason, temperatures and humidity will drop off overnight Sunday as compared to previous nights. We’re forecasting a low temperature in the middle-60s in Lincoln, with perhaps upper-50s near the Tri-Cities.
Southwest Lincoln crash sends one to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The driver of a Mustang was sent to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening after turning in front of a semi. The crash took place around 4:01 p.m. at the intersection of US 77 and West Old Cheney Road, Lincoln Police say. The...
‘We can address food insecurity’:18,500 donations collected during Walk to End Hunger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Walkers took to the track at Pius X High School Sunday night to show support for ending hunger in Lincoln. A drive-through donation site was set up just outside the fence. Congressman Mike Flood was among those walking, saying it was important to him to...
Lincoln artists use the sun to inspire creation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- With the summer sun continuing to beat down on the city of Lincoln the last thing you’d expect to do is use the heat to your advantage to create art. Two local artists did just that as part of the Lincoln Porch Art Palooza interactive stop.
Child Advocacy Center of Lincoln spreads awareness as school starts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Each year, over one thousand child deaths are caused by abuse and the Child Advocacy Center in Lincoln is spreading awareness as school starts. Training and Prevention Director Christy Prang believes the rise isn’t unusual for this time of year. “We think that the...
‘They’ll always be a part of us’: Make-A-Wish Nebraska hosts family party after 2-year hiatus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Make-A-Wish Nebraska hosted its annual Family Party on Saturday for the first time in two years after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the events in 2020 and 2021. Despite a sweltering heat index of between 108 to 110 degrees, 150 family members came out to the...
Lincoln Police to begin ‘Back to School’ Traffic Safety Enforcement Project
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With the school year approaching, additional officers will be out to keep kids safe around Lincoln schools. The Lincoln Police Department announced Monday it would begin the “Back to School” Traffic Safety Enforcement Project on the first day of school, Aug. 15. Lincoln...
Lancaster County deputies recover stolen items after owner finds them for sale online
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A stolen trailer and scaffolding were recovered thanks to a listing on social media. On Wednesday, a flatbed utility trailer, metal scaffolding and building materials were stolen from a home near 14th Street and Wittstruck Road, which is southwest of Lincoln. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s...
‘That first year we didn’t expect anyone, but 10,000 came’: Doris Ourecky remembers 61 years of Czech Days
WILBER, Neb. (KLKN) – Doris Ourecky remembers the very first Czech festival four people in Wilber put together, and it was nothing short of extraordinary. She remembers cooking duck anywhere there she could, not prepared for the 10,000 people that showed up to the town’s doorstep. “It just...
‘We want the best’: Lincoln City Council passes new labor contract for LPD
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is now the highest-paid police department in the state. On Monday, the Lincoln City Council voted 7-0 to pass a new labor contract for the city’s police department. The new three-year contract bumps up officer pay by 8 percent and...
Lincoln group’s ‘Fairness Ordinance’ petition gets over 11,000 signatures, organizers say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group hoping to let Lincoln voters decide on the city’s “Fairness Ordinance” turned in over 11,000 signatures for its petition. In February, the Lincoln City Council voted to implement the “Fairness Ordinance,” which would protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and military status.
Arrests made in Beatrice drive-by that hit a residence with people inside
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people have been arrested in connection to the August 3 drive-by in Beatrice. U.S. Marshals helped local police catch Jordan Meyer and Colton Anderson. They were taken into custody for multiple charges following the early morning attack. That includes discharging a firearm at an...
Lincoln Public Schools to extend classes for Robinson Elementary students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Public Schools released their plan to make changes to the upcoming school year for Ada Robinson Elementary students after announcing a delayed opening on Friday. School officials say that changes to the schedule will ensure that all instructional time requirements are met. The first...
Two vehicles vandalized at Holmes Lake, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two vehicles were reported to be vandalized at Holmes Lake Park on Monday afternoon, Lincoln Police say. Around 4 p.m. a 70-year-old victim told police that he parked at Holmes Lake north shore near the restroom between 1:45 and 2 p.m. When the man returned...
One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
Authorities arrest six after finding several drugs, gun at Lincoln home, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Local authorities have arrested six and seized several drugs after searching a home near 27th and A Streets on Friday, Lincoln Police say. Around 7:15 p.m., investigators served a search warrant at the home as part of an ongoing investigation, according to police. Authorities found...
Multi-vehicle crash closes down intersection for several hours Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday after a 3 vehicle crash. Lincoln Police say the driver of a red SUV, heading south on North 1st Street ran a red light at the intersection of Cornhusker Highway and North 1st Street. The driver of the blue pickup was heading east on Cornhusker and hit the red SUV, causing the SUV to flip and land on a black SUV that was stopped on North 1st. The 47-year-old driver of the red vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else involved required hospitalization.
