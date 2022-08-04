ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Business: Hospitality industry reports better than expected bookings

By Jennifer Kushinka
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZIQl_0h4XZofB00

Another positive quarterly report is in in the hospitality sector. Booking Holdings beat analysts’ expectation for net income, room nights booked, and total bookings. The company owns brands like Booking.com, Priceline, and Kayak. Booking’s CEO says the company hit a milestone: with the total nights booked on the site during the quarter surpassing 2019 levels for the first time since the start of the pandemic. It follows AirBnB’s positive report earlier in the week.

Dozens of residents packed a city public meeting yesterday to express fustrations over skyrocketing home insurance rates. The four hurricanes to make landfall in the state over the last two years have plunged the homeowners insurance market into deep disarray.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

SMART Modular Announces SMART Zefr Memory with Ultra-High Reliability Performance for Demanding Compute Applications

NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. (“SMART”), a division of SGH (Nasdaq: SGH ) and a global leader in memory solutions, solid-state drives, and hybrid storage products announces its SMART Zefr ™ Memory, a proprietary process that eliminates more than 90% of memory reliability failures and optimizes memory subsystems for maximum uptime. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005514/en/ Zefr (Zero Failure Rate) Memory goes through a screening process performed by SMART on SMART-built and OEM memory modules to deliver ultra-high reliability for demanding workloads. (Photo: Business Wire)
COMPUTERS
WWL-AMFM

Business: Corporate tax provisions not enough

Even as some business groups cry foul over the tax provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, economists at Goldman Sachs say the landmark bill will barely put a dent in massive corporate profits. To pay for historic climate investments,
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booking Holdings#Bookings#Hospitality Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Booking Com
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy