Business: Hospitality industry reports better than expected bookings

Another positive quarterly report is in in the hospitality sector. Booking Holdings beat analysts’ expectation for net income, room nights booked, and total bookings. The company owns brands like Booking.com, Priceline, and Kayak. Booking’s CEO says the company hit a milestone: with the total nights booked on the site during the quarter surpassing 2019 levels for the first time since the start of the pandemic. It follows AirBnB’s positive report earlier in the week.

Dozens of residents packed a city public meeting yesterday to express fustrations over skyrocketing home insurance rates. The four hurricanes to make landfall in the state over the last two years have plunged the homeowners insurance market into deep disarray.