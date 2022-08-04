Hank Forsyth, Dan McCarroll Launch Litmus Music With $500 Million Funding Commitment From Carlyle Global Credit (EXCLUSIVE)

Read on www.sfgate.com
Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’
Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I...
The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022, San Francisco's premiere music fest
Outside Lands 2022 has come and gone, leaving festivalgoers young and old with memories they'll never forget, as well as a few they'd rather not remember. Throughout the three-day event, SFGATE had five writers on the grounds of Golden Gate Park soaking up all the action. Everyone agreed that the real MVP of the festival was the weather, which may have been the best in at least a decade. But beyond the sunny skies, here are our takeaways of favorite moments, as well as some things that could use improvement in 2023.
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5: Mike Barnes Is Back in First-Look Photos
Netflix is pulling back the curtain on the fifth season of “Cobra Kai,” releasing a batch of first-look images for the “Karate Kid” sequel series’ new episodes. The new material provides “Cobra Kai” fans a hint of the events of the upcoming season, which will see Cobra Kai plan to expand its dojo across the San Fernando Valley, under the total control of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) will need to recruit some new and familiar faces to combat the takeover.
SMART Modular Announces SMART Zefr Memory with Ultra-High Reliability Performance for Demanding Compute Applications
NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. (“SMART”), a division of SGH (Nasdaq: SGH ) and a global leader in memory solutions, solid-state drives, and hybrid storage products announces its SMART Zefr ™ Memory, a proprietary process that eliminates more than 90% of memory reliability failures and optimizes memory subsystems for maximum uptime. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005514/en/ Zefr (Zero Failure Rate) Memory goes through a screening process performed by SMART on SMART-built and OEM memory modules to deliver ultra-high reliability for demanding workloads. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cary Grant Biopic ‘Archie’ Set by ITV Studios, Jason Isaacs to Star
Titled “Archie,” the four-part drama series will tell the story of Grant’s life, from his humble beginnings as Archibald Alexander Leach in Bristol, U.K. to the leading man he became in later life. More from Variety. It has been written by “Philomena” scribe John Pope with Paul...
Mariah Carey Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John, Remembers Singing ‘Hopelessly Devoted’ Onstage With Her
Through a thread of tweets, Carey recalled the moment she “first fell in love with Olivia’s voice” as a little girl listening to Newton-John’s 1974 classic, “I Honestly Love You.” She also highlighted her other favorite tracks: “Magic,” “Suddenly” and finally, “Have You Never Been Mellow” for showcasing “her beautiful airy tone and signature sound.” “And then there was Grease. I was obsessed,” she wrote.
‘South Park’ Creators Developed an Entire Deepfake Donald Trump Movie That Never Got Made: ‘It’s Sort of On Hold’
“South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker went viral during the pandemic thanks to their surprise deepfake video, “Sassy Justice,” which has earned over 2 million views on YouTube since its October 2020 debut. The 14-minute short finds a deepfake Donald Trump, voiced by Peter Serafinowicz, reporting news out of Cheyenne, Wyoming under the eponymous moniker. The project was the first bit of content to come out of Deep Voodoo, Stone and Parker’s deepfake production studio.
Let's Peek Inside Brad Pitt's Extensive Property Portfolio
Brad Pitt is known for his award-winning performances, romantic entanglements, and an affinity for architecture. In fact, the actor’s reported love of all things design is evident in his extensive property portfolio. Most recently, he picked up a century-old coastal estate in Carmel, CA, for $40 million. This jaw-dropping...
Idris Elba Wants to Battle Superman as ‘Suicide Squad’ Anti-Hero Bloodsport: ‘It Needs to Happen’
“I would definitely like to tell the Superman story. There’s no doubt,” Elba tells Variety. “Bloodsport versus Superman. It needs to happen.”. The actor was referencing how Bloodsport was sent to prison for putting Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet, a key element of his character’s backstory that’s alluded to in “The Suicide Squad.”
‘Tommy Guns’ Review: A Sinuous, Surprising Military Drama Wrestles With Portugal’s Colonial Legacy
Portugal’s colonial past in Africa continues to haunt some of the country’s most vital and subversive filmmakers. With his remarkable second feature “Tommy Guns,” Angolan-Portuguese director Carlos Conceição’s steps into the same precarious territory sometimes occupied by Pedro Costa and Miguel Gomes — borrowing, perhaps, a measure of the former’s visceral austerity and the latter’s shape-shifting playfulness, but mostly proving his own sly, supple talent. Formally and structurally audacious in ways that build in power and meaning as the film unfolds, this study of a Portuguese military squad gradually unraveling in a remote, bloodied wilderness begins with a clear sense of time, place and space, before collapsing those certainties in a horror-tinged nightmare that nods to the sprawling impact of colonialism across eras.
During Outside Lands headlining set, Post Malone makes fun of his own music
Post Malone introduced himself during his headlining concert on the final night of San Francisco’s Outside Lands with a little jab at his own expense. “My name is Austin Richard Post and I’ve come to play some s—ty music and get f—ked up while we do it,” he said to laughter and cheers.
Kim Petras addresses Kate Bush, 'Stranger Things' criticism at Outside Lands
Kim Petras, the notorious German transgender pop star, scandalized and delighted during her Sunday performance at San Francisco’s Outside Lands — a nihilistic, X-rated showcase to the joys of sex. The first three songs of her hour-long set: “Slut Pop,” “Treat Me Like a Slut” and “Superpower Bitch,”...
'Crazy Woke Asians' takes jabs at San Francisco's tech culture and rent prices
Nine different performers drew on their impressions of the city.
Kali Uchis' divine Outside Lands set hampered by technical woes
Sheathed in a silky, black curtain, the Twin Peaks stage was empty, Kali Uchis' euphonic trilling resonating like a siren's call. Over the next 45 minutes of her top-billed Saturday night Outside Lands show, which she said was her last of the year, she was utterly mesmerizing. Uchis was a...
I experienced the festival opulence of the $2,000 Outside Lands VIP pass
Anyone who has ever been to a music festival knows that using the bathroom is an annoying chore at best, and at worst, a test of how long you can hold your breath and bladder. However, on Saturday afternoon at Outside Lands, armed with my Golden Gate Club wristband, that experience was “elevated.” Instead of waiting to exhale, I breathe deeply as I cleanse my hands in the spacious lavatory trailer with mid-tier designer soap (Public Goods, if you must know). Then I spritzed myself with a facial mist that smelled like fresh sheets from a boutique hotel.
