Montreal defeats Columbus Crew 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joel Waterman scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time as Montreal beat the Columbus Crew 2-1. Montreal tied it 1-1 in the 88th minute on a goal from Kei Kamara.

Lucas Zelarrayan scored for the Crew in the 14th minute.

Sebastian Breza saved two of the three shots he faced for Montreal. Eloy Room saved four of the six shots he faced for the Crew. Both teams next play Saturday. Montreal hosts Inter Miami and the Crew play New York City FC.

