Jeffco schools reach agreement on new teachers contract

DENVER (KDVR) — Jefferson County schools and the Jefferson County Education Association have reached an agreement on a new contract for educators.

According to leaders, the deal includes a new salary schedule starting at $50,000 and ending at more than $100,000, equal planning time for elementary and secondary teachers along with improvements to protect the workload of staff working with vulnerable students.

The final ratification vote is scheduled for Aug. 10

