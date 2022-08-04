ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Jeffco schools reach agreement on new teachers contract

By Lisa D'Souza
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Jefferson County schools and the Jefferson County Education Association have reached an agreement on a new contract for educators.

According to leaders, the deal includes a new salary schedule starting at $50,000 and ending at more than $100,000, equal planning time for elementary and secondary teachers along with improvements to protect the workload of staff working with vulnerable students.

The final ratification vote is scheduled for Aug. 10

FOX31 Denver

