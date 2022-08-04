Shiver Yourself Thin: Cold Exposure A Possible Solution To Lose Weight Without Dieting

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
