Walters State offers one-semester pharmacy tech certificate

As Johnson City Schools embarks on the 2022-2023 school year, there are still a few construction projects that are wrapping up. Each construction project is in a different stage, and while things are being finished up, various areas around the schools may look a little bit different than normal. However, the schools are working diligently with their contractors to provide the best learning conditions possible.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO