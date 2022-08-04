Walters State offers one-semester pharmacy tech certificate

Read on www.johnsoncitypress.com
Johnson City Press
ETSU offering free pharmacy dual enrollment class
East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is offering a free college class for dual enrollment high school students across the region to learn more about the pharmacy profession and how to get into pharmacy school. The course will be free for all students who have a 3.0 high school GPA or above and are dual enrolled.
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Dr. Kenneth Olive named to AMA/AAMC Liaison Committee on Medical Education
Dr. Kenneth E. Olive of East Tennessee State University has been selected to serve on the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) for the American Medical Association and Association of American Medical Colleges. Olive, who will serve a three-year term, is a professor in the Department of Internal Medicine and...
Johnson City Press
ETSU receives nearly half a million dollars in grant funding
The Institute of Museum and Library Services has announced it awarded $467,000 in grant funding to East Tennessee State University for a project known as Libraries Count. Led by ETSU faculty member Dr. Alissa Lange, Libraries Count will be a professional learning program that supports library staff in their work integrating math into programming for young children and their families.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Community Health Center to host health fair Aug. 13
ETSU Health Johnson City Community Health Center is hosting a Community Health Fair on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event coincides with the culmination of National Health Center Week, designated Aug. 7-13. The health fair is free and open to the public. It will be...
Johnson City Press
Expanded services at ETSU’s Ryan White Center of Excellence for HIV/AIDS Care
A new grant will allow East Tennessee State University to expand clinical services to provide support for individuals with HIV in the region. Dr. Jonathan Moorman, co-director of the ETSU Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Diseases and Immunity and vice chair for Research and Scholarship in the Department of Internal Medicine, has received a notice of award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
Johnson City Press
Kingsport school system ceases using dome, school board to discuss bidding on Colonial Heights Middle
KINGSPORT — A week into the 2022-23 school year, Dobyns-Bennett High School is no longer is using the Buck Van Huss Dome during the school day or for after-school sports until further notice. It is because of structural concerns from an architectural study.
Johnson City Press
Two SWVA clinics get share of $90 million national health data grant
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Health clinics in Lee and Scott counties will see grants under a $90 million federal health data program. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the grants Monday under American Rescue Plan funding for 27 Virginia community health centers and almost 1,400 health centers nationwide.
Johnson City Press
McCord ready to 'get to work' as Northeast president
NASHVILLE — The "doctor commissioner" is coming back home. Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord officially has been named the full-time president of Northeast State Community College. He is a former vice president at the Blountville-based college with satellite campuses, including ones in Kingsport and Johnson City.
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia digitizes Black history collection
A number of pieces of local Black history have recently been added to the digital version of East Tennessee State University’s Archives of Appalachia. There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now-closed institution that served Johnson City’s African American students beginning in the 1890s. A 1985 masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about the Pro-To Club, a non-profit corporation aimed at promoting the welfare of the region’s Black population, is there, too.
Johnson City Press
Tennessee Board of Regents to vote on McCord as Northeast president recommendation Monday
NASHVILLE — Jeff McCord, Tennessee commissioner of labor and workforce development, likely will be named the next full-time president of Northeast State Community College Monday morning, Aug. 8. The Tennessee Board of Regents, which governs the state’s public community colleges, colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus,...
Johnson City Press
Minding Your Business: U.S. Census data shows teacher pay lacks even when education doesn't
Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting through the dog days of summer. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average (as of Monday) was $3.62, down 16 cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.72, down 10 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was around $2.87.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Parks and Recreation completes successful 2022 summer program
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Parks and Recreation summer program just completed another successful year for 2022. The summer program has been serving the community for more than 40 years.
Johnson City Press
Washington County Schools builds new propane station for buses
Washington County Schools is in the process of building a new propane refilling station for its school buses that serve the north side of the county. The new station is being built on the same site, near Daniel Boone High School, where there used to be a diesel refueling station. According to Dr. Jarrod Adams, Washington County Schools chief operations officer, the diesel station had been removed due to a leak caused by old equipment.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County School District unveils new book bus
ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County School District received grants from several different entities to start a mobile library; the school said the Words on Wheels (WOW) bus would promote reading in the community. According to Hawkins County Coordinated School Health Director Erika Phillips, the project has been in the works...
Johnson City Press
YMCA officially opens Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA held a ribbon-cutting for the Brighter Horizons Youth Center, which will serve as a learning center for middle schoolers and a hub for the offices of employees involved with the eight after-school programs run by the YMCA. The ribbon cutting was held...
Johnson City Press
Jeff McCord named new Northeast president
NASHVILLE — It's official: Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord has been named the full-time president of Northeast State Community College. The Tennessee Board of Regents, which governs the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus, voted on the appointment in a called online meeting Monday shortly before 11 a.m.
Johnson City Press
Construction projects coming together for Johnson City Schools
As Johnson City Schools embarks on the 2022-2023 school year, there are still a few construction projects that are wrapping up. Each construction project is in a different stage, and while things are being finished up, various areas around the schools may look a little bit different than normal. However, the schools are working diligently with their contractors to provide the best learning conditions possible.
Johnson City Press
Learning never stops for teachers
Johnson City Schools hosted its yearly Teacher Tech Academy on July 27 to prepare teachers for their return to classes. Johnson City Schools administrators say they know that even teachers need to keep learning in order to teach their students as effectively as possible. As technology continues to evolve and become an ever-more-present part of classroom learning, it is essential that teachers keep up to date on how to use technology effectively in their classrooms.
Johnson City Press
ESSER meets HGTV: Sullivan school board looking at $25 million for three school renovations
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East High School, Indian Springs Elementary and Mary Hughes Elementary may be receiving makeovers of a sort worth $25 million. They would likely funded mostly mostly by the third round of federal COVID relief money called ESSER 3.0, which stands for the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief.
Johnson City Press
Noland says mental health of student-athletes will come first
The landscape of intercollegiate athletics is changing rapidly and East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland says his athletic department has to change to keep pace. Shortly before the university introduced Brenda Mock Brown as its new women’s basketball coach, Noland took a moment to outline the expectations of the...
