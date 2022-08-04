ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subway rider robbed, forced onto UES train at knifepoint; suspect sought

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A subway rider was robbed at knifepoint by a man who then forced him to board a departing train at a station on the Upper East Side.

The NYPD released video Thursday of the suspect in the July 25 robbery at the 68th Street–Hunter College station on Lexington Avenue.

The 18-year-old victim was waiting on the southbound 6 platform around 12:25 a.m. when a man wearing a bucket hat came up and pulled a knife on him, police said.

The thief demanded the victim’s property and snatched a cellphone, watch, headphones and wallet with bank and ID cards.

After robbing the victim, the man then forced him to board a 6 train that was leaving the station.

The suspect, who’s believed to be in his 40s, remained at the station, where he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

An 18-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint at the 68th Street–Hunter College station on the Upper East Side on July 25. Photo credit NYPD

Frank Alo
5d ago

no problem this victim will just vote for a Democrat in November New Yorkers keep voting for Democrats let them all get what they deserve

