Amy’s Son Playing Football for the First Time

Amy's kids are getting into all kinds of sports.

Last week, Amy's son Stevenson went to a football camp to see if he would even like the sport since he's never played before. There were no pads involved, it was more of a fun camp for the kids to do. He enjoyed the camp so much that he told Amy he wanted to play football for the season. This time he's playing with full pads and everything, though Amy noted he hasn't done any tackling yet. They've just been doing drills with the tackle equipment rather than on each other. Bobby added that Stevenson is on the smaller side, which Amy said since they don't know his parents they aren't sure if he will grow.

But Amy and her husband are really excited for him since he's enjoying playing a new sport. And Amy is excited because she's never been a football mom before.