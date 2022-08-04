ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Driver charged for crashing into Lexington police cruiser

By Braxton Caudill
foxlexington.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on foxlexington.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxlexington.com

Fatal collision reported in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A fatal wreck has been reported Monday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department said officers are on the scene of a fatal collision on Champion Way between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a shooting late Saturday night, there are more concerns about violence in downtown Lexington. “I don’t want to be walking down the street, and I mean it’s happened to me before, where I have someone come up to me and say, ‘What are you doing here? Did you not just hear the shots?’” said James Parr who lives downtown.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of woman who escaped in transit to Lexington jail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrest of a Nicholas County woman who escaped during her transport from a court hearing. According to Crime Stoppers, a tip to the Crime Stoppers tip line said Jennifer Tolson, 35, was at Thornton’s on Georgetown Road Sunday. Tolson was wanted by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department after deputies said she escaped while being transported to the Fayette County Detention Center after a hearing.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple vehicles involved in I-75 wreck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials responded to a wreck on southbound I-75 that happened around 10:30 on Sunday morning. According to officials, the accident was initially caused by a downpour. The drivers involved had difficulty maintaining control of their vehicles, leading to the multi-vehicle accident. The accident was around...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: I-75 Southbound now back open following multi-vehicle accident

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Interstate I-75 is now back open following a multi-car accident Sunday morning. Police say the wreck was caused by a downpour, which led to drivers losing control of their vehicles. Officials are advising caution as crews continue to clean up. ___________. ORIGINAL STORY:. LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- I-75...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cruiser#Vine Street#Fox
foxlexington.com

Arrest made in overnight Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man has been arrested in connection to an overnight homicide that occurred on Augusta Drive in Lexington. Sean Smith, 53, has been charged with murder and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. The coroner has not...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comfort Keepers works to ensure that seniors and disabled individuals can live independently by providing living assistance. Sunday, they helped one of their clients, 88 year-old Ruth Simpson, live out her dreams. “Kind of the whole mantra of this is for people to understand that just...
SOMERSET, KY
Wave 3

Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge. According to his arrest citation, 53-year-old Tilley is accused of having sex with a victim without her consent. It allegedly happened at a downtown Lexington hotel back on April 15. The citation says the...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
foxlexington.com

Lexington Humane Society rescues 15 of 4K beagles from mass breeder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Foster families in the Lexington area are eagerly awaiting their new furry friend. According to the Lexington Humane Society following the rescue of 15 Beagles from a facility in Virginia. A team from the Lexington Humane Society will arrive in Lexington with 15 of the approximately 4,000 Beagles rescued from the mass breeding facility.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

UK grad student gives back to eastern Kentucky flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – More than a week after floods devastated eastern Kentucky, many people, including a University of Kentucky grad student, are joining in on relief efforts. Kassidy Stumbo, a Floyd County native, and UK law student is taking car loads full of essentials to eastern Kentucky,...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Frankfort father accused of burning 9-year-old son with cigarettes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort man is in custody after he burned his 9-year-old son with cigarettes on two separate occasions. Thomas Nichols, 34, was booked into the Franklin County Detention Center on Tuesday. According to court documents, Nichols burned his 9-year-old son with a cigarette on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy