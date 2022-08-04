Driver charged for crashing into Lexington police cruiser

Read on foxlexington.com
Man killed by car in Georgetown was trying to be a ‘Good Samaritan,’ coroner says
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say one person has died after being hit by a vehicle in Georgetown Monday night. It happened on Champion Way between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive. That’s not far from I-75. The coroner says the victim, now identified as 28-year-old Jacob “Jake”...
Fatal collision reported in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A fatal wreck has been reported Monday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department said officers are on the scene of a fatal collision on Champion Way between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if...
Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a shooting late Saturday night, there are more concerns about violence in downtown Lexington. “I don’t want to be walking down the street, and I mean it’s happened to me before, where I have someone come up to me and say, ‘What are you doing here? Did you not just hear the shots?’” said James Parr who lives downtown.
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of woman who escaped in transit to Lexington jail
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrest of a Nicholas County woman who escaped during her transport from a court hearing. According to Crime Stoppers, a tip to the Crime Stoppers tip line said Jennifer Tolson, 35, was at Thornton’s on Georgetown Road Sunday. Tolson was wanted by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department after deputies said she escaped while being transported to the Fayette County Detention Center after a hearing.
Multiple vehicles involved in I-75 wreck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials responded to a wreck on southbound I-75 that happened around 10:30 on Sunday morning. According to officials, the accident was initially caused by a downpour. The drivers involved had difficulty maintaining control of their vehicles, leading to the multi-vehicle accident. The accident was around...
Vehicle inferno causes I-75 lane closure in Rockcastle County
According to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, a commercial vehicle trailer loaded with spools of PVC tubing ignited Saturday night.
Teenage boy dies days after helping flood victims in Ky.
Knott County's Aaron Crawford was helping clean a family friend's home when he started to feel sick. The 18-year-old was flown to the ICU in Lexington where he died.
UPDATE: I-75 Southbound now back open following multi-vehicle accident
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Interstate I-75 is now back open following a multi-car accident Sunday morning. Police say the wreck was caused by a downpour, which led to drivers losing control of their vehicles. Officials are advising caution as crews continue to clean up. ___________. ORIGINAL STORY:. LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- I-75...
Arrest made in overnight Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man has been arrested in connection to an overnight homicide that occurred on Augusta Drive in Lexington. Sean Smith, 53, has been charged with murder and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. The coroner has not...
88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comfort Keepers works to ensure that seniors and disabled individuals can live independently by providing living assistance. Sunday, they helped one of their clients, 88 year-old Ruth Simpson, live out her dreams. “Kind of the whole mantra of this is for people to understand that just...
Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge. According to his arrest citation, 53-year-old Tilley is accused of having sex with a victim without her consent. It allegedly happened at a downtown Lexington hotel back on April 15. The citation says the...
Former Kentucky justice secretary arrested on rape charges
Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley has been arrested on rape charges.
Coroner confirms body found of Shelby County 4-year-old as Serenity McKinney
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a 4-year-old found back in February was confirmed as missing Shelby County girl Serenity McKinney. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings said DNA results from the Kentucky State Police crime lab confirmed the body found near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line six months ago as Serenity McKinney.
Lexington Humane Society rescues 15 of 4K beagles from mass breeder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Foster families in the Lexington area are eagerly awaiting their new furry friend. According to the Lexington Humane Society following the rescue of 15 Beagles from a facility in Virginia. A team from the Lexington Humane Society will arrive in Lexington with 15 of the approximately 4,000 Beagles rescued from the mass breeding facility.
Backpack giveaway honors first Fayette County student who died from COVID-19
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Family, community, and back to school fun: that was the goal of a backpack giveaway Sunday at Whitney Young Park. The Summer Water Fun Day featuring CJ’s first backpack and supply giveaway was held in honor of CJ Gordon, who was the first Fayette County School student to die from Covid.
UK grad student gives back to eastern Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – More than a week after floods devastated eastern Kentucky, many people, including a University of Kentucky grad student, are joining in on relief efforts. Kassidy Stumbo, a Floyd County native, and UK law student is taking car loads full of essentials to eastern Kentucky,...
Frankfort father accused of burning 9-year-old son with cigarettes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort man is in custody after he burned his 9-year-old son with cigarettes on two separate occasions. Thomas Nichols, 34, was booked into the Franklin County Detention Center on Tuesday. According to court documents, Nichols burned his 9-year-old son with a cigarette on...
Judge threatens to hold Kentucky Psychiatric Center in contempt for failure to evaluate defendants awaiting trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville judge may hold Kentucky's state-run psychiatric center in contempt of court for repeatedly failing to follow orders to evaluate defendants on their competence to stand trial. The inaction by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange, or KCPC, has left hundreds of criminal...
John Tilley, former state justice secretary, charged with rape
John Tilley, a former state representative from Hopkinsville who served as Kentucky’s justice secretary, has been charged with first-degree rape. He was being held in the Fayette County Detention Center following his arrest Monday morning, according to the jail’s website. Tilley, 53, practiced law in Hopkinsville prior to...
