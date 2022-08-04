ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Fun Things To Do This August in Minnesota

While summer is almost over, it is not quite done yet! I feel as though the summer has gotten away from me, even though I have done so much within the past couple of months. If you are feeling like me and are still looking for some new and fun things to do, here is a list of things you can definitely try and do before time runs out! majority of these events are within the Twin Cities but are still things you can definitely try!
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

New Restaurant Review: Wood + Paddle Is Truly Minnesotan

The best hotel restaurants tell visitors something about their city: Manny’s is the ultimate in Midwest meat; the St. Paul Grill is old-world elegance. And Wood + Paddle is aiming for a true taste of Minnesota on the ground level of the Royal Sonesta (the former Radisson Blu). Take...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Pets & Animals
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
getnews.info

Time to Eat Minnesota: Best Restaurant Food Right to Doorstep

Minneapolis, MN – No matter how far you are from your favorite restaurant, or whatever time you may be struck by your cravings for those burgers or pizza, there is one thing that should be done right away – and that is to get into Time to Eat Minnesota and have your favorite food get right to your doorsteps.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

CONTEST: Win tickets to see Michael Buble

ST PAUL, Minn. — Watch KARE 11 Sunrise or KARE 11 Saturday between Monday, August 8 - Saturday, August 13 for a chance to win tickets to see Michael Buble!. One winner will receive a pair of front row seat tickets to see Michael Buble at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul on Wednesday, September 7. The winner will be notified by email on Monday, August 15 and have 48 hours to respond.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Chs Field#Felines#Fever#The St Paul Saints
AM 1390 KRFO

All 46 Brand-New Adult Beverages at the Minnesota State Fair

You thought they were done when they released all of the new food for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair? No, no, no, we now have to talk about all of the brand-new beverages coming to the fair this year! A whopping 46 new adult beverages, actually, and one of them comes from Rochester! Plus, a new non-alcoholic beverage and two new food vendors that were just added.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester

It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Inside Minnesota's first Black-owned bridal boutique

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's the first of its kind, and it's absolutely beautiful.A new bridal shop in Minnesota is making dreams come true in several important ways.It sits in St. Paul, upon the corner of the historic Pioneer Endicott building -- and historic it is. La Noire Bridal is the first Black-owned bridal boutique in Minnesota."It's so hard. It's a lot of pressure but I am telling you right now, it just feels so good," manager Lorraine Love said.It's a dream she didn't even know she had. Love was dress shopping in Atlanta with a friend when she realized...
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?

Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Nine theme packs plus single-game Wild tickets on sale Aug. 8

ST PAUL, Minn. — Single-game tickets for the Minnesota Wild 2022-2023 NHL season will go on sale Monday afternoon. Tickets for the regular season will go on sale at 2 p.m. on Ticketmaster and the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. This includes tickets for the Wild's regular season home opener at Xcel Energy Center with the New York Rangers on Thursday, Oct. 13.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy