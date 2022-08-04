Read on www.kare11.com
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Incredibly Unique New Restaurant and Venue Opens Today in Minnesota
This sounds like such a fun place to hang out, I could spend a lot of time at this new restaurant/venue that just opened today in Minnesota. It's located in Uptown, so about an hour and a half from Rochester. The place is called Arts + Rec Uptown (if they...
Fun Things To Do This August in Minnesota
While summer is almost over, it is not quite done yet! I feel as though the summer has gotten away from me, even though I have done so much within the past couple of months. If you are feeling like me and are still looking for some new and fun things to do, here is a list of things you can definitely try and do before time runs out! majority of these events are within the Twin Cities but are still things you can definitely try!
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Aug. 12-14)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - From antique cars to monster trucks, there is plenty to see in Minnesota this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Irish Fair of Minnesota:. Harriet Island Park, St. Paul. Aug. 12-14 Get your Guinness or your afternoon tea at...
minnesotamonthly.com
New Restaurant Review: Wood + Paddle Is Truly Minnesotan
The best hotel restaurants tell visitors something about their city: Manny’s is the ultimate in Midwest meat; the St. Paul Grill is old-world elegance. And Wood + Paddle is aiming for a true taste of Minnesota on the ground level of the Royal Sonesta (the former Radisson Blu). Take...
Circus Juventas big summer show extravaganza: Confetti
ST PAUL, Minn. — The acrobats and performers of Circus Juventas take their audience on a high-flying story for their summer show, Confetti. The show runs July 29 through Aug. 14. Shows are held under the Circus Juventas Big Top at 1270 Montreal Avenue in St. Paul. You can...
getnews.info
Time to Eat Minnesota: Best Restaurant Food Right to Doorstep
Minneapolis, MN – No matter how far you are from your favorite restaurant, or whatever time you may be struck by your cravings for those burgers or pizza, there is one thing that should be done right away – and that is to get into Time to Eat Minnesota and have your favorite food get right to your doorsteps.
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
CONTEST: Win tickets to see Michael Buble
ST PAUL, Minn. — Watch KARE 11 Sunrise or KARE 11 Saturday between Monday, August 8 - Saturday, August 13 for a chance to win tickets to see Michael Buble!. One winner will receive a pair of front row seat tickets to see Michael Buble at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul on Wednesday, September 7. The winner will be notified by email on Monday, August 15 and have 48 hours to respond.
All 46 Brand-New Adult Beverages at the Minnesota State Fair
You thought they were done when they released all of the new food for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair? No, no, no, we now have to talk about all of the brand-new beverages coming to the fair this year! A whopping 46 new adult beverages, actually, and one of them comes from Rochester! Plus, a new non-alcoholic beverage and two new food vendors that were just added.
Add to List of Must – See Places in Northern Minnesota
I'm always interested in seeing what cool and new places I can check out. This one would be worth the drive to the North shore. Either do a day trip, or take a weekend and go exploring for a bit. Might be a great idea to do when the Fall colors are in full force.
This Minnesota Tunnel is Known as the ‘Tunnel of Terror’
It was originally an old Minnesota mine, but these days it serves as the stuff for nightmares, drawing hundreds of visitors each year. What makes this old tunnel so creepy? Well, as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. The Legendary Tunnel of Terror. Check out the full...
Breathtaking Flower Farm Now for Sale in Southeast Minnesota
If you've been wanting to own your own business and are ok getting your hands a little dirty, a dream property (that smells absolutely amazing!) is now on the market in Southeast Minnesota for $1,495,000!. Dream Peony Farm For Sale in Southeast Minnesota Could Be Your Next Adventure. I know...
Holy Cow! This Is The Biggest Baby Ever Born In Minnesota!
I can't imagine what it was like for the mother who gave birth to the biggest baby ever born in Minnesota. He was one, big baby!. The other day we got to talking about babies, big heads, and tough births. I am the father of two wonderful children. At birth,...
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
Inside Minnesota's first Black-owned bridal boutique
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's the first of its kind, and it's absolutely beautiful.A new bridal shop in Minnesota is making dreams come true in several important ways.It sits in St. Paul, upon the corner of the historic Pioneer Endicott building -- and historic it is. La Noire Bridal is the first Black-owned bridal boutique in Minnesota."It's so hard. It's a lot of pressure but I am telling you right now, it just feels so good," manager Lorraine Love said.It's a dream she didn't even know she had. Love was dress shopping in Atlanta with a friend when she realized...
tornadopix.com
Backyard “office sheds” are growing in popularity as Minnesota residents work from home
Technically speaking, the 10 by 14-foot building in Lars Liefblad’s backyard in Shoreview is what is called an extension structure. But Liefblad, a small business owner and father of four, prefers to call it the quest hut, the shell hut, the coffee cave, the networking corner or the fortress of solitude.
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
Nine theme packs plus single-game Wild tickets on sale Aug. 8
ST PAUL, Minn. — Single-game tickets for the Minnesota Wild 2022-2023 NHL season will go on sale Monday afternoon. Tickets for the regular season will go on sale at 2 p.m. on Ticketmaster and the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. This includes tickets for the Wild's regular season home opener at Xcel Energy Center with the New York Rangers on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
