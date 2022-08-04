ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Will Give Fans a “Satisfying Answer” to A’s Identity

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jn3NA_0h4XXiIP00

Twelve years after the premiere of Pretty Little Liars , Original Sin is taking us right back to where we were in 2010. Once again, we have no idea who “A” is or why they’ve been haunting our latest crop of high schoolers. But this time around, we know for a fact that at least one major mystery in this spinoff series will be solved.

“I think you get a very satisfying answer to who ‘A’ is at the end of the season,” series showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Decider. “Though, that doesn’t necessarily mean the mystery is completely solved.”

That’s a fairly big departure from the original Pretty Little Liars . It wasn’t until the end of Season 2 that the first series revealed Mona (Janel Parrish) as “A.” By promising a concrete answer to the identity of the mysterious figure that’s been stalking our latest crop of liars, Original Sin is signaling that the rest of its mysteries are just as important as the identity of this all-consuming stalker.

“We really wanted to tell truthful, emotional and psychological stories with our characters. And we wanted the time to explore those in as nuanced a way as you can on a teen show that has strong horror elements and is juggling all these characters. We kind of wanted to ground that a little bit,” Aguirre-Sacasa said.

In the original Pretty Little Liars, “A” was an identity that belonged to several characters during the series’ run. As mentioned before, during Seasons 1 and 2, “A” was Mona. From Season 3 until the first half of Season 6, the moniker moved to Charlotte (Vanessa Ray). Then from that season on, Alex Drake (Troian Bellisario), who was Spencer’s British twin sister, took on the mantel of “A.” This is all to say that if Original Sin ends by revealing the identity of “A” as it seems it will, there’s precedent that this won’t spell out the end of this twisting series. As for how satisfying the answer of “A”s identity will be, we’ll have to keep watching to see.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

How is ‘The Sandman’ Connected to Netflix’s ‘Lucifer’?

When The Sandman premiered on Netflix this weekend, it finally brought one of Neil Gaiman‘s most beloved stories to life. The first season of The Sandman adapts the first two volumes of Gaiman’s comics — Preludes & Nocturnes and The Doll’s House — to vivid life. However, the inclusion of Gwendoline Christie‘s version of Lucifer Morningstar might raise some questions amongst the Lucifer on Netflix fandom. Namely: Is The Sandman‘s Lucifer the same character Tom Ellis plays in the uber-popular show Lucifer? The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, aka Morpheus, who is one of the “Endless.” As his name suggests, Dream rules...
TV SERIES
TVLine

FBI's Shantel VanSanten Ponders Nina's Fate Once Maggie Returns

Click here to read the full article. Shantel VanSanten is “excited,” albeit uncertain, to see what the future holds for FBI‘s Special Agent Nina Chase once predecessor Maggie Bell (played by series vet Missy Peregrym) returns to action. To accommodate the springtime start of Peregrym’s maternity leave, Maggie was sent off-camera to recover from residual nerve damage after the sarin gas crisis in Episode 18. VanSanten — whose primary day job remains Apple TV+’s For All Mankind, which is currently in its third season — was in turn promoted to recurring status, as Nina stepped in as a temporary member of Jubal’s...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Hulu Claims ‘Prey’ Is Their Biggest Premiere of All Time, Film And TV

Prey is smashing records at Hulu, according to Hulu. The streamer claims that the sci-fi thriller has premiered as the No. 1 title on Hulu to date, beating out all previous film and series debuts, but both Hulu and 20th Century Studios — the film’s distributor — did not share specific stats. While it’s breaking unknown barriers at Hulu, Prey is also seemingly setting records abroad, becoming the most watched film premiere on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other international territories. The unidentified hours watched were collected from the amount of time Prey was viewed in its first three days on...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Martin Short Steals the Show in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Episode 8

Hulu‘s Only Murders in the Building has hands down one of the most talented casts on TV right now. The show’s stars include icons like Steve Martin and Tina Fey, millennial celebs Selena Gomez and Cara Delevigne, character actors like Jayne Houdyshell and Jackie Hoffman, and cameos from the likes of Amy Schumer, Jane Lynch, and Shirley MacLaine. But I think Only Murders in the Building Season 2 has an obvious MVP and that’s series star Martin Short. As Oliver Putnam, Short has been operating comedically on another level this season and nowhere is that more obvious than in Only...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Ray
Person
Troian Bellisario
Person
Janel Parrish
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Elvis’ on VOD, a Bigger-Than-Life Biopic That Only Baz Luhrmann Would Attempt to Direct

Only a lunatic would attempt to make a big-budget biopic about the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, so it makes sense that Baz Luhrmann directed Elvis (now on HBO Max), which is now available to rent or buy on VOD from platforms like Amazon Prime Video. The Australian filmmaker, the Master of Anachronism, is an audacious stylist who stares down monolithic subjects like no one else can: Shakespeare, F. Scott Fitzgerald, the entirety of Australia. He drops hip-hop into the soundtrack of an Elvis movie, he puts Tom Hanks in a fat suit and facial prosthetics, he casts a relative...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Will There Be a ‘Sandman’ Season 2 on Netflix?

You’re not dreaming. The Sandman is now streaming on Netflix. But will there be a Sandman Season 2 for you to enjoy? The Sandman is a loving adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s groundbreaking comic book of the same name. Tom Sturridge plays Dream, one of the Endless, and the Lord of Dreams. It is Dream, aka Morbius, who creates our dreams and nightmares, and it is his kingdom — the Dreaming — we journey to when we sleep. The Sandman Season 1 adapts the first two volumes of Gaiman’s work. An occultist (Charles Dance) in 1916 captures Dream for a century, thinking he...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

7 Movies Like ‘Uncharted’

After the successful premiere of Spiderman: No Way Home in Dec. 2021, Tom Holland wasn’t ready to sit back on his webs and relax. To kick off 2022, he came in guns blazing alongside his costar Mark Wahlberg with the premiere of Uncharted, an adventurous action-packed treasure hunt film.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘Selena + Chef’ Season 4 Was Filmed in The Same House as ‘Hannah Montana’

Season 4 of HBO Max‘s Selena + Chef is giving fans the Disney Channel crossover they never knew they needed. The delightful quarantine-inspired cooking show, hosted by Selena Gomez, returns with three new episodes on August 18. But this season she’s leaving the kitchen in her Los Angeles home behind for a change in scenery. So where was Selena + Chef Season 4 filmed? Malibu! But not just any home in Malibu. Selena and her crew cooked the days away in the same home Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus) and fam lived in during the first three seasons of Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Decider.com

Who is Glitter Guy on ‘Only Murder in the Building’? Season 2, Episode 8 Recap

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 8 “Hello Darkness” finally sheds some light on who Glitter Guy is, ironically, in the middle of a city-wide blackout. For the last few weeks, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) have been getting closer to figuring out who has been leaving them clues and hunting Arconia residents through the walls. Who sent the text warning the group to flee the building on the night Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell)? Who did Mabel stab on the subway? Who was on the receiving end of the glitter bomb? Who the heck...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Reel Britannia’ on Britbox, a Perfectly Serviceable Four-Part Jaunt Through Modern British Film History

From the TV Shows About Movies That Make You Wonder If You Should Just Be Watching Movies Dept. comes Britbox limited series Reel Britannia, a four-parter walking us through the history of modern British cinema. Cinephiles who yearn in their hearts and loins to see behind-the-camera beefcake hunks like Stephen Frears and Mike Leigh contribute talking-head commentary to such a retrospective will lose their minds over this series, produced in conjunction with those youthful hipsters at the British Film Institute. It sure seems guaranteed to be a dryyyyyyyyyy documentary, but will Edgar Wright’s participation and cheeky references to Marvel draw...
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

When I Die, I Want To Meet Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s Death from ‘Sandman’

Everyone who’s ever read Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman knows that the best character in the whole series is obviously Death. Sure, the comic book series is about Dream, aka Morpheus, and, yes, there is a huge ensemble cast of incredible characters from the Corinthian to Rose Walker. However, The Sandman character who is hands down the coolest is Dream’s older, wiser sister Death. From her iconic goth girl aesthetic to gorgeously giving personality, she’s simply the shit. Which is why it’s incredible how British actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste was able to bring Death to such vivid, gorgeous life in Netflix’s The Sandman. So much so, I thought to myself while watching The Sandman, “Gosh, I hope she’s there for me when I die.”
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘The Sandman’ Ending Explained: All About Rose Walker, Unity Kinkaid, and Desire’s Plan

The wait is finally over: Netflix’s The Sandman is here. Based on the beloved comic books by Neil Gaiman, The Sandman follows the adventures of Dream (Tom Sturridge), who is one of the Endless, seven immortal beings who rule over things such as Destiny, Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), and Desire (Mason Alexander Park). Dream, who also goes by Morpheus and Sandman, reigns supreme over the world of dreams. He creates the dreams and nightmares that invade our thoughts and runs the Dreaming, the magical kingdom we go to when we are asleep. The Sandman is a celebration of storytelling, darkness, and myths. The...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Riverdale’ Season 6 Be on Netflix?

The season finale of Riverdale aired in late July on The CW. Notice we said season finale? Thankfully, the beloved series will return for a seventh season, but, unfortunately, Season 7 will be the final installment of Riverdale. If you already streamed the current season, make sure to read Alex Zalben’s interview with Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on Decider. If you’re waiting to binge Season 6 on Netflix, well, you better clear your calendar because all 22 episodes are about to drop on the streamer. What time will the sixth season of Riverdale debut on Netflix? What time does Netflix release shows? Here’s...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Physical’ Season 2 Finale: Showrunner Annie Weisman Explains Why Shelia’s Recovery Needed to Feel Messy

In Physical, disordered eating is never treated as a plot point or a very special episode. It becomes everything. It seeps into every thought and action of budding aerobics guru Shelia (Rose Byrne), turning what should be nice conversations with friends and exciting successes into toxic internal monologues about how she’s never good enough. As exhausting as this relentless focus is, it feels authentic.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Super Giant Robot Brothers’ On Netflix, A Clever Kids’ Animated Series About Fighting Robots, Time Travel, Aliens And Brotherhood

We love animated robots that don’t act like robots. They don’t have monotone voices, and they have personalities and feelings like humans. Those robots are rarer than people realize, so we were happy to see a new series that features two robots with decidedly different personalities. SUPER GIANT...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 First Look Photos Feature The Return of ‘Karate Kid III’ Villain Mike Barnes

Lock your dojo because Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) is back!. Netflix just released a slew of first-look photos from the upcoming season of Cobra Kai, and they just so happen to include the debut of the maniacal villain from Karate Kid III. Known as “karate’s bad boy,” Barnes was hired by Terry Silver in the third film of the franchise to defeat Daniel in the All-Valley Tournament and reestablish Cobra Kai’s dominance. As we’ve seen through flashbacks, that scheme didn’t quite work out for Silver, as Daniel LaRusso once again proved that he was the best around.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Mady Is the Only One on ‘Love Island’ Who Understands How Romance and Time Work

Time flows differently on Love Island USA. The villa is kinda like the beach from Old, except feelings are accelerated instead of aging. Islanders are expected to fall in love within days or even hours of meeting a complete stranger — and a lot of them do! At least a lot of them act like they do, maybe because there’s a huge chunk of change waiting for the most-liked couple at the end of the season. That’s why we have to give credit where it’s due and applaud Love Island USA Season 4’s Mady for keeping it real in the...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Riverdale’ Season 6 on Netflix, Where Something Bizarre Is Afoot In The Land of Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica

As Riverdale’s sixth season appears on Netflix, it’s with the news that the popular CW series will return in 2023 for a seventh and final season. And it’s certainly been a wild ride, what with that business of season five literally ending with a bang. But as the sixth season unfolds, everything is seemingly back to normal. Or is it? It’s amazing what the twist of an errant “V” can do to a town and characters you thought you knew.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy