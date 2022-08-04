‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Will Give Fans a “Satisfying Answer” to A’s Identity

Twelve years after the premiere of Pretty Little Liars , Original Sin is taking us right back to where we were in 2010. Once again, we have no idea who “A” is or why they’ve been haunting our latest crop of high schoolers. But this time around, we know for a fact that at least one major mystery in this spinoff series will be solved.

“I think you get a very satisfying answer to who ‘A’ is at the end of the season,” series showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Decider. “Though, that doesn’t necessarily mean the mystery is completely solved.”

That’s a fairly big departure from the original Pretty Little Liars . It wasn’t until the end of Season 2 that the first series revealed Mona (Janel Parrish) as “A.” By promising a concrete answer to the identity of the mysterious figure that’s been stalking our latest crop of liars, Original Sin is signaling that the rest of its mysteries are just as important as the identity of this all-consuming stalker.

“We really wanted to tell truthful, emotional and psychological stories with our characters. And we wanted the time to explore those in as nuanced a way as you can on a teen show that has strong horror elements and is juggling all these characters. We kind of wanted to ground that a little bit,” Aguirre-Sacasa said.

In the original Pretty Little Liars, “A” was an identity that belonged to several characters during the series’ run. As mentioned before, during Seasons 1 and 2, “A” was Mona. From Season 3 until the first half of Season 6, the moniker moved to Charlotte (Vanessa Ray). Then from that season on, Alex Drake (Troian Bellisario), who was Spencer’s British twin sister, took on the mantel of “A.” This is all to say that if Original Sin ends by revealing the identity of “A” as it seems it will, there’s precedent that this won’t spell out the end of this twisting series. As for how satisfying the answer of “A”s identity will be, we’ll have to keep watching to see.