Mobile County, AL

WKRG News 5

Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

3 beaten with pool sticks at Shari Lee’s Lounge: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after three people were beaten with pool sticks at a club off Spanish Court Trail.  Officers were called to Shari Lee’s Lounge Sunday, Aug. 7 after three people were assaulted just before 2 a.m. Officers found two men suffering from “serious non-life threatening injuries,” according to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Housing Authority to open public housing waitlists Aug. 15

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority is getting ready to open its public housing waiting lists to new applicants. Starting Monday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m., waiting lists will open for three housing communities: Gulf Village Homes, Oaklawn Homes (two and three bedrooms only) and Emerson Gardens (Senior Citizens, ages 62 and older). […]
MOBILE, AL
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile, AL
Education
Mobile, AL
Government
Mobile County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
State
Texas State
Mobile County, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Deputies seek woman for questioning in Pensacola killing

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has questions for a Pensacola woman related to a homicide that happened on Walnut Avenue in the Ensley community, according to an ECSO Facebook post. The ECSO Facebook post emphasized the department were searching for Amber Dawn Meadows, 46, only for questioning relating to the Monday […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Parents weigh in on mask-wearing ahead of first day of school

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In preparation for the first day of school Thursday, parents are packing their students’ lunch and school supplies. Some parents are contemplating on whether or not they will also pack their student a mask this school year. The mobile county health department has reported high covid numbers at more than 2,400 confirmed Covid cases in […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week Brandi Hickerson

UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad said Brandi Hickerson was captured Monday at an Econo Lodge. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Brandi Hickerson, […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Three ejected from vehicles in St. Stephens Road crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several people were hurt in a car crash on St. Stephens Road Monday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. at St. Charles Street. Three of the victims were ejected from their vehicles, police said. Everyone is expected to survive. No other details have been released. ---
MOBILE, AL
Person
Jack Hill
WKRG News 5

Pair calls Uber after leading deputies on chase across 2 counties

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after deputies said the pair took an Uber to flee from a chase, which spanned two counties.   LaHenry Chairs, 31, and Jarius Jamal Young, 30, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4 after deputies were led on a chase in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Car overturns after 2-vehicle crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car overturned and at least one person had to be extricated following a two-vehicle crash on South University Boulevard on Saturday. The Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the scene on South University Boulevard at Grelot Road shortly after 3 p.m. Fully deployed...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pedestrian injured in hit and run in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit and run accident in downtown Mobile. According to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, a 60-year-old man suffered an injury to his leg at the corner of Government Street and South Scott Street. Officials said the driver never stopped.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Vehicle shot at Dauphin Island Parkway, children inside

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car off Dauphin Island Parkway near Club House Road. On Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 2000-block road of Riverside Drive for a possible shooting. There, they met with a woman who was identified as one of the victims. […]
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

4 suspects in RV Taylor shooting are going before a grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of Lequinten Morrissette filled the courtroom in purple and red shirts Thursday morning as three men charged in his murder faced a judge. Tyrik Dubose, 21, Anthony Shinn, 20, and William Anderson Jr., 23, are all accused of opening fire back in May in the RV Taylor community that […]
MOBILE, AL

