Parents sue Linn-Mar Schools

Good morning.

A group of parents is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District in an attempt to block the district's policy for transgender students.

The policy, adopted in late April by a 5-2 vote, outlines the processes for transgender students' name and pronoun use, and accommodations for restroom and locker facilities. The rules say that students in seventh grade and older will have priority of their support plan over their parents.

Seven parents allege the district's policy violates their constitutional rights and students' free speech rights.

The district's policy has been a frequent target of criticism for Iowa's Republican governor, Gov. Kim Reynolds, who held a private meeting with concerned parents in the district earlier this year.

But school district leaders and their legal counsel have said the policy abides by both state and federal law and was meant to provide transparency to families about practices that were already in place.

The district has not commented on the lawsuit.

Keenan Crow, the director of policy and advocacy for One Iowa, said Linn-Mar is not the only school in Iowa to have a similar policy. Crow told the Des Moines Register that one of the major questions the policy deals with is who gets to control when a student comes out.

"We believe that the best way to go about that process is to let the person coming out control where that information goes and when that information goes out," Crow said.

You can read more on the district's policy and the lawsuit below in today's newsletter.

This is statehouse reporter Ian Richardson. Have questions or tips? You can reach me at irichardson@registermedia.com.

And if you know someone who wants to stay in the loop on all things Iowa politics, you can encourage them to subscribe here.