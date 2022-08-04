ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

103.9 The Breeze

Actor who Plays ‘The Flash’ Arrested An Hour From Albany

Actor Ezra Miller, best known for playing 'The Flash', was arrested Sunday night and is facing felony charges for a burglary that happened in Bennington County Vermont. The 29 year old actor was charged with a burglary that happened on May 1st in the town of Stamford. Police say Miller broke into a home in the town and stole several bottles of alcohol. Nobody was in the home at the time. Surveillance video at the home apparently connected Miller to the incident. When the actor was located, a citation was issued for to appear in Bennington County court on September 26 to face the charges.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
103.9 The Breeze

Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent

Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Legendary Gloversville Ballpark to Get Major Upgrades, Thanks to This Company

Parkhurst Field has given a "home-field advantage" to baseball players in Gloversville, New York for over a century. It was built in 1906, and has played host to some of the most legendary names in the game of baseball, while also hosting the youth players of the Capital Region since that time. Time has taken its toll on the old ballyard, however, and it's in need of an upgrade.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Extraordinary $3.75 Mil Mansion Expansive & Intimate w/ Gorgeous Outdoor Oasis

This gorgeous 8900-square-foot mansion sits on 3.7 acres in Colonie. The minute you walk in you notice the stunning curved staircase and white marble floors in the grand entryway with 22-foot ceilings. The master suite doesn't disappoint with a spa-like bath and extraordinary walk-in closet. There are marble and limestone fireplaces. The lower level of the home features an in-law suite. The backyard is more of an outdoor oasis with beautiful landscaping, a stone wall, a Gunite saltwater pool, and more.
COLONIE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Albany TV Station Celebrates 40 Years On The Air

If you grew up in the Capital Region, you absolutely know Fox 23 - or as it was originally branded - WXXA TV 23. WXXA was the area's first independent TV station when it signed on July 30th, 1982. At the time, the only other over-the-air options were the networks:...
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out

More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
ALBANY, NY
https://1039thebreezealbany.com

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

