Read on 1039thebreezealbany.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
Related
Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mills in Amsterdam, NY! What Was Left Behind?
What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.
Capital Region Casting Call! Want To Be In HBO’s The Gilded Age?
According to WGNA, filming of HBO series, The Gilded Age, is about to get underway around the Capital Region. Locations in Albany and Troy have been scouted, trucks filled with gear have rolled into the area!. What's left to do? How about a casting call to be in the series?...
Actor who Plays ‘The Flash’ Arrested An Hour From Albany
Actor Ezra Miller, best known for playing 'The Flash', was arrested Sunday night and is facing felony charges for a burglary that happened in Bennington County Vermont. The 29 year old actor was charged with a burglary that happened on May 1st in the town of Stamford. Police say Miller broke into a home in the town and stole several bottles of alcohol. Nobody was in the home at the time. Surveillance video at the home apparently connected Miller to the incident. When the actor was located, a citation was issued for to appear in Bennington County court on September 26 to face the charges.
It’ll be Pac(ked)Man! Schenectady Getting Arcade Bar Restaurant Concept
Schenectady is getting a new restaurant concept. It's called an arcade bar restaurant. It's exactly what you think it is. It takes the old arcade games that you loved when you were a kid and puts them in an atmosphere where you can enjoy some food and drinks in a bar and restaurant setting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When & Where To See The Budweiser Clydesdales In Saratoga This Week
The legendary Budweiser Clydesdales are making their first Capital Region visit in 6 years. Outside of some of the horses racing at Saratoga Race Course, the most well-known and recognizable horses on the planet are back in Saratoga Springs for you you to see this week. The Clydesdales were last...
Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
Legendary Gloversville Ballpark to Get Major Upgrades, Thanks to This Company
Parkhurst Field has given a "home-field advantage" to baseball players in Gloversville, New York for over a century. It was built in 1906, and has played host to some of the most legendary names in the game of baseball, while also hosting the youth players of the Capital Region since that time. Time has taken its toll on the old ballyard, however, and it's in need of an upgrade.
Federal Action Taken Over Fentanyl Trafficking In Upstate County
A growing crisis of opioids and fentanyl in Upstate New York has led to one Capital Region county being named a federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. New York State Department of Health reported a 37% increase in overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020, with even more fatalities in 2021.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here’s Your Upstate Filming Location Guide for HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’
After months of location scouting, extra casting, and anticipation, HBO's The Gilded Age has officially begun filming its second season in Upstate New York. The period piece, from the creator of Downton Abbey, heavily used Troy as its backdrop for feuding socialites in 1880s NYC in season one. As the...
Capital Region School Hopeful New Sports Dome Inflated this Winter
Back in May, it was announced that Christian Brothers Academy in Colonie was proposing to build a sports dome. This is the first for Capital Region schools. Now the plans are in motion and they are hoping to have it built and inflated by winter. What Will be Enclosed in...
Changes for Tonight’s Alive at 5 with Doug E. Fresh in Albany
We're feeling what could be record heat in the Capital Region today, so as a precaution, the city will move tonight's free Alive at 5 show with Doug E. Fresh to the rain location. In other words, you'll have plenty of shade. Generally, these shows are held on the stage...
250 Illegal Dirt Bikes and ATVs Seized in New York State! Is Yours Next?
Have you seen large groups of people riding dirt bikes and ATV's around the Capital Region? There have been more than a few reports of erratic driving along Washington Avenue Extension near Walmart. Are they riding legal? Are they a danger to pedestrians and other vehicles on the road? Many say yes!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Extraordinary $3.75 Mil Mansion Expansive & Intimate w/ Gorgeous Outdoor Oasis
This gorgeous 8900-square-foot mansion sits on 3.7 acres in Colonie. The minute you walk in you notice the stunning curved staircase and white marble floors in the grand entryway with 22-foot ceilings. The master suite doesn't disappoint with a spa-like bath and extraordinary walk-in closet. There are marble and limestone fireplaces. The lower level of the home features an in-law suite. The backyard is more of an outdoor oasis with beautiful landscaping, a stone wall, a Gunite saltwater pool, and more.
Albany TV Station Celebrates 40 Years On The Air
If you grew up in the Capital Region, you absolutely know Fox 23 - or as it was originally branded - WXXA TV 23. WXXA was the area's first independent TV station when it signed on July 30th, 1982. At the time, the only other over-the-air options were the networks:...
WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out
More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
Gunpoint Robbery in Schenectady County, Police Need Your Help
This hits kinda close to home because it's right down the road from our radio station studios. On Monday night (8/1) around 9:50pm, a man entered the Cumberland Farms on Highbridge Road in Rotterdam with a gun. Police say he pointed the black handgun at the clerk and demanded cash....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five Shot, One Dead – Overnight Shooting Spree is More Bad News for Albany
Five Shot, One Dead - Overnight Shooting Spree is More Bad News for Albany. Middle of the night or broad daylight - holidays, weekends, and every day in between - gun violence in the streets of Albany knows no holidays and doesn't take a day off. The sound of multiple...
GALLERY: Road Trip! Touch All The Bases in Awesome Otsego County!
Otsego County is one of the great tourist destinations in Upstate New York. While certainty the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown is the main visitor magnet, there are plenty of other places to visit and enjoy in the county. On this road trip list you will...
At Least 2 Capital Region Restaurants to Close due to Extreme Heat
Here we are in the midst of another heatwave in the summer of 2022, and the excessive heat is taking its toll on local eateries. The hottest day hasn't even arrived yet, but a pair of restaurants are getting ready. One of those restaurants is the famous Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In...
Body of Albany Woman to be Exhumed in Hope of Solving her Murder
A cold case dating back 63 years has haunted the Capital Region and the town of Colonie since 1959. Now, police hope the potential of DNA evidence can bring closure to the victim's family. On December 8, 1959, a bus driver made the horrific discovery. The body of a lifeless...
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 0