PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging Payments Orchestration to Enhance Success Rates

By PYMNTS
 5 days ago
pymnts

Nearly Two-Thirds of Consumers Are Uncertain About Their Ability to Afford Food

As food costs rise and the economy heads for a recession, many consumers are becoming anxious about whether they will be able to keep food on the table. According to data from PYMNTS’ recent “Consumer Inflation Sentiment” study, which draws from a July survey of nearly 3,800 U.S. adults, only 37% of consumers agree with the sentiment: “I have no worries about how to afford food or basic needs for me and my family,” leaving nearly two-thirds with at least some anxiety about feeding themselves and their family.
BUSINESS
pymnts

FinTechs Offer Trade Credit Bridge Between Banks, SMBs

Small businesses have found it difficult to keep up with digital innovations in payments and financing. Banks too face challenges developing and implementing systems scaled to small and medium-sized business (SMB) digital payment innovation. FinTech is coming to the digital rescue, developing solutions including networks to bridge the gap. For...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

BoE Calls for Oversight in Metaverse Crypto Use

The Bank of England (BoE) is warning that “robust consumer protection” would be needed if cryptocurrencies achieved widespread use inside the metaverse. BoE researchers Owen Lock and Teresa Cascino wrote in a Tuesday (Aug. 9) blog post that a fully-realized metaverse could host large volumes of transactions carried out using cryptocurrencies. The larger the volume of those transactions, the greater the risk, Cascino and Lock said.
MARKETS
pymnts

Jack Henry to Acquire Payrailz, Add Tools to Help FIs Compete With Disruptors

Saying it’s adding more solutions to help banks and credit unions compete with industry disruptors, Jack Henry & Associates announced that it will acquire digital payment platform Payrailz. This acquisition will enhance Jack Henry’s payments-as-a-service (PaaS) strategy by adding the Payrailz consumer and commercial bill pay, real-time person-to-person, account-to-account...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Verto Debuts Cross-Border Payments API

B2B cross-border payments company Verto has launched a new API solution, which it says will help clients automate currency conversion, global payouts and beneficiary management. “As the industry embraces embedded finance, more companies outside of traditional financial organizations are beginning to provide financial services relevant to their existing products,” the...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Real-Time Payments Adoption: Separating Fact, Fiction at Mid-Market Companies

Middle-market companies (those with sales from $20 million to $1 billion) have been relatively slow to adopt real-time payment (RTP) technologies, even though they recognize and value the advantages. Their greatest concern about the method of payment is the biggest hurdle to adoption. Yet “Accelerating The Time To Realized Revenue,” a PYMNTS study in collaboration with Mastercard, indicates that this objection may be more myth than fact.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Sabre Acquires Conferma Pay to Meet Need for New B2B Travel Payments

Seeing a need for investment in technology in the B2B travel payment space, travel industry technology company Sabre has acquired U.K.-based payments company Conferma Pay. The acquisition took place Aug. 3, Business Travel News Europe reported Monday (Aug. 8). Per the report, a Sabre spokesperson said the two companies have had a partnership in place for many years, as Sabre Virtual Payments is built on Conferma Pay.
TRAVEL
pymnts

PYMNTS Cryptocurrency Glossary: Regulations, Legal and Crime

Cryptocurrency is a confusing business with a language all its own, in part because it is a genuinely new way of doing business and in part, because it was created by programmers and cryptographers, who should never be allowed to name anything regular people will use. Cryptocurrencies have a lot...
CURRENCIES
pymnts

Israel: At the Confluence of FinTech, Cybersecurity Innovation

Israel is well known as a world leader in cybersecurity and a critical innovation hub driving the development of tools and resources aimed at fighting cybercrime and managing the increased digital security risks organizations face today. Investors know this all too well. According to Israel National Cyber Directorate, in 2021,...
WORLD
pymnts

B2B Food Delivery Platform Deliveristo Nets Over $7M in Funding

Deliveristo, a Milan-based food delivery platform that connects restaurant owners and suppliers, has raised €7 million ($7.14 million) in a funding round led by Vertis. The round also saw participation from United Ventures SGR, Azimut Libera Impresa SGR, Gellify Digital Investments, Doorway and several angel investors, according to a Tech Funding News report Monday (Aug. 8).
FOOD & DRINKS
pymnts

AstroPay Launches Affiliate Program

London-based online payments company AstroPay has launched a new affiliate program that will see the FinTech partner with other brands and content creators to help promote its global services. As the firm said in a Tuesday (Aug. 9) news release, affiliate partners will be able to access to special deals...
BUSINESS
pymnts

CVS Reportedly Eyeing Signify Health to Expand Into Medical Services

CVS is reportedly looking to purchase healthcare platform Signify Health, which would allow the drugstore chain to expand into home health services. Signify has been exploring “strategic alternatives,” which could include a sale, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal Sunday (Aug. 7) that cited unnamed sources.
HEALTH SERVICES
pymnts

Indian Wealth Management Firm Dezerv Raises $21M

India-based wealth management startup Dezerv has raised $21 million in a financing round led by Accel. As the Economic Times reported Monday (Aug. 8), the company hopes to use the funding to strengthen its user experience, launch new investment opportunities and expand its talent pool. Founded in 2020, Dezerv is...
BUSINESS
