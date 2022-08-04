PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging Payments Orchestration to Enhance Success Rates

Read on www.pymnts.com
Related
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout
With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
Nearly Two-Thirds of Consumers Are Uncertain About Their Ability to Afford Food
As food costs rise and the economy heads for a recession, many consumers are becoming anxious about whether they will be able to keep food on the table. According to data from PYMNTS’ recent “Consumer Inflation Sentiment” study, which draws from a July survey of nearly 3,800 U.S. adults, only 37% of consumers agree with the sentiment: “I have no worries about how to afford food or basic needs for me and my family,” leaving nearly two-thirds with at least some anxiety about feeding themselves and their family.
pymnts
FinTechs Offer Trade Credit Bridge Between Banks, SMBs
Small businesses have found it difficult to keep up with digital innovations in payments and financing. Banks too face challenges developing and implementing systems scaled to small and medium-sized business (SMB) digital payment innovation. FinTech is coming to the digital rescue, developing solutions including networks to bridge the gap. For...
IN THIS ARTICLE
From Curry to Cannabis, ResTech Providers Make Ordering, Paying for Everything Easier
Restaurant technology providers that power consumers’ digital orders are finding that, as even operators’ tech stacks become more sophisticated, it is no longer enough to simply offer a well-made restaurant ordering product. Take, for instance, food ordering and delivery company Waitr, soon to be rebranded as ASAP. Along...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
BoE Calls for Oversight in Metaverse Crypto Use
The Bank of England (BoE) is warning that “robust consumer protection” would be needed if cryptocurrencies achieved widespread use inside the metaverse. BoE researchers Owen Lock and Teresa Cascino wrote in a Tuesday (Aug. 9) blog post that a fully-realized metaverse could host large volumes of transactions carried out using cryptocurrencies. The larger the volume of those transactions, the greater the risk, Cascino and Lock said.
Jack Henry to Acquire Payrailz, Add Tools to Help FIs Compete With Disruptors
Saying it’s adding more solutions to help banks and credit unions compete with industry disruptors, Jack Henry & Associates announced that it will acquire digital payment platform Payrailz. This acquisition will enhance Jack Henry’s payments-as-a-service (PaaS) strategy by adding the Payrailz consumer and commercial bill pay, real-time person-to-person, account-to-account...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Verto Debuts Cross-Border Payments API
B2B cross-border payments company Verto has launched a new API solution, which it says will help clients automate currency conversion, global payouts and beneficiary management. “As the industry embraces embedded finance, more companies outside of traditional financial organizations are beginning to provide financial services relevant to their existing products,” the...
Tradeling CEO: Digital Marketplaces Connect MENA B2B Buyers to Global Suppliers
Like any other part of the world, there’s been a rapid adoption of digital services in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, where the value of cross-border trade between the Middle East and the rest of the world is estimated at $1 trillion. But according to Marius...
Goldman Sachs Group Lends $150M to Clara to Meet LatAm Firms’ Need for Loans
Helping to meet Latin American corporations’ need for loans and assistance with spend management, Goldman Sachs Group has lent $150 million to Clara, a Mexican startup that provides lending services to businesses in Mexico, Brazil and Columbia. With the new financing, the Mexican company — which achieved unicorn status...
Real-Time Payments Adoption: Separating Fact, Fiction at Mid-Market Companies
Middle-market companies (those with sales from $20 million to $1 billion) have been relatively slow to adopt real-time payment (RTP) technologies, even though they recognize and value the advantages. Their greatest concern about the method of payment is the biggest hurdle to adoption. Yet “Accelerating The Time To Realized Revenue,” a PYMNTS study in collaboration with Mastercard, indicates that this objection may be more myth than fact.
Sabre Acquires Conferma Pay to Meet Need for New B2B Travel Payments
Seeing a need for investment in technology in the B2B travel payment space, travel industry technology company Sabre has acquired U.K.-based payments company Conferma Pay. The acquisition took place Aug. 3, Business Travel News Europe reported Monday (Aug. 8). Per the report, a Sabre spokesperson said the two companies have had a partnership in place for many years, as Sabre Virtual Payments is built on Conferma Pay.
PYMNTS Cryptocurrency Glossary: Regulations, Legal and Crime
Cryptocurrency is a confusing business with a language all its own, in part because it is a genuinely new way of doing business and in part, because it was created by programmers and cryptographers, who should never be allowed to name anything regular people will use. Cryptocurrencies have a lot...
Israel: At the Confluence of FinTech, Cybersecurity Innovation
Israel is well known as a world leader in cybersecurity and a critical innovation hub driving the development of tools and resources aimed at fighting cybercrime and managing the increased digital security risks organizations face today. Investors know this all too well. According to Israel National Cyber Directorate, in 2021,...
Uber, The Body Shop Expand Delivery Pact as Demand for Same-Day Service Rises
Aiming to serve consumers’ growing demand for same-day delivery of retail products, Uber Eats will soon be offering same-day delivery of products from almost all The Body Shop’s retail stores across the U.S. The expansion of an existing partnership between the companies marks Uber’s ongoing commitment to meeting...
B2B Food Delivery Platform Deliveristo Nets Over $7M in Funding
Deliveristo, a Milan-based food delivery platform that connects restaurant owners and suppliers, has raised €7 million ($7.14 million) in a funding round led by Vertis. The round also saw participation from United Ventures SGR, Azimut Libera Impresa SGR, Gellify Digital Investments, Doorway and several angel investors, according to a Tech Funding News report Monday (Aug. 8).
AstroPay Launches Affiliate Program
London-based online payments company AstroPay has launched a new affiliate program that will see the FinTech partner with other brands and content creators to help promote its global services. As the firm said in a Tuesday (Aug. 9) news release, affiliate partners will be able to access to special deals...
CVS Reportedly Eyeing Signify Health to Expand Into Medical Services
CVS is reportedly looking to purchase healthcare platform Signify Health, which would allow the drugstore chain to expand into home health services. Signify has been exploring “strategic alternatives,” which could include a sale, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal Sunday (Aug. 7) that cited unnamed sources.
Indian Wealth Management Firm Dezerv Raises $21M
India-based wealth management startup Dezerv has raised $21 million in a financing round led by Accel. As the Economic Times reported Monday (Aug. 8), the company hopes to use the funding to strengthen its user experience, launch new investment opportunities and expand its talent pool. Founded in 2020, Dezerv is...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0