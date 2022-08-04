French's® Debuts Limited-Edition Mustard Donuts in Celebration of National Mustard Day

In celebration of National Mustard Day on August 6, French’s brings mustard to the morning with limited-edition French’s Mustard Donuts. Developed with Dough Doughnuts, maker of artisanal doughnuts for over 12 years, the mustard-infused treats are available on 8/6 at Dough’s retail locations in New York City and nationwide via online shipping, while supplies last.

French’s and Dough have created a bold, crave-able doughnut that combines the beloved flavor of French’s Classic Yellow Mustard with Dough’s signature brioche recipe, allowing mustard lovers to wake up and taste the tang. The French’s Mustard Donut reimagines a classic glazed doughnut with a vibrant sweet and savory yellow mustard coating that is topped with a yellow mustard cake crumble.

“We’ve been known to go big for National Mustard Day – with Mustard Ice Cream in 2019, Mustard Beer in 2020, and Mustard Buns in 2021. This year, we’re excited to collaborate with Dough and introduce French’s Mustard Donuts, adding our Classic Yellow Mustard to morning routines,” said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Officer, McCormick. “We are as committed as ever to showing off new and exciting ways to enjoy this fan favorite condiment and cannot wait to reinvent breakfast this year.”

“Here at Dough, we’ve always prided ourselves in creating unexpectedly delicious flavors,” said Steve Klein, Owner, Dough Doughnuts. “French’s Mustard Donuts presented an opportunity to be imaginative and we couldn’t be more pleased with the results. The iconic tanginess of French’s Classic Yellow Mustard complements the sweet glaze and fluffy texture of the doughnut for the perfect bite.”

On National Mustard Day, August 6, French’s will take over Dough Doughnut’s shops, transforming them with bright yellow furnishings featuring vibrant pop art and French’s Mustard Donut-inspired swag. Fans can receive a free French’s Mustard Donut at any Dough location in New York City, while supplies last:

Flatiron (14 W 19th St.)

Brooklyn (646 Vanderbilt Ave.)

Astoria (21-70 31st St.)

Rockefeller Center (10 Rockefeller Center)

Urbanspace Vanderbilt (230 Park Ave.)

Smorgasburg (90 Kent Ave.)

French’s and Dough will also release a limited number of French’s Mustard Donuts for nationwide shipping on August 6, 2022, at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT. Order a free box of two at DoughDoughnuts.com. If you snooze and lose out on this limited offering French’s has shared a make-at-home recipe available at Frenchs.com/MustardDonuts. For more mustard fun, follow @Frenchs and @DoughDoughnuts and search #MustardDonuts.