ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvt3M_0h4XWalk00

World Cookie Day is observed every year on August 4 and we are celebrating it this year by… eating cookies! Biting into a Chocolate Chip Cookie can transport us back to the halcyon days of our childhoods when the days were long and the milk was cold.

We’ve tried Chocolate Chip Cookies warm and gooey right out of the oven or fresh and chewy from the grocery store. But no matter what form your favorite Chocolate Chip Cookie takes, there’s no denying that this triple-C confection holds a very special place in our hearts.

HISTORY OF NATIONAL CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DAY

The first Chocolate Chip Cookie was actually made by accident in Whitman, Massachusetts in an inn called the Toll House. In 1938, Ruth Graves Wakefield one day planned on making regular chocolate cookies but got the great idea of throwing in chunks of a chocolate bar into it. Much to her surprise, the chocolate did not mix well with the cookie and instead, it filled up with tasty chunks of chocolate.

These fortunate turn of events led to the emergence of the Chocolate Chip Cookie and the birth of the Toll House company. As time went on, different versions of the cookie were made using white chocolate or dark chocolate and the people wanted a variety of new recipes to enjoy!

Ruth Graves Chocolate Chip Cookie started to get more and more famous. Finally, Nestle reached out to her and agreed to add her recipe to their wrapper in exchange for a lifetime of free cookies — and she took it!

Chocolate Chip Cookies have come a long way since the Toll House Inn days because today it is seen as a staple part of the American home. It is estimated that a person eats around 35,000 cookies in a lifetime which is crazy if you think about it. It is now available to be eaten in places like Europe and Australia, and it will only get bigger from here on out. You never know, it might just get so famous that aliens might just come to Earth — over the smell of some delicious cookies.

NATIONAL CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DAY BY THE NUMBERS

38,000 – the weight of the world’s largest chocolate chip cookie.

102 feet – the diameter of the world’s largest chocolate chip cookie.

30,000 – the number of eggs used in the world’s largest chocolate chip cookie.

53% – the percentage of Americans who prefer chocolate chip cookies to other cookies.

13.5% – the percentage of American adults who admitted to having eaten at least 20 chocolate chip cookies in one sitting.

10% – the percentage increase in consumption of chocolate chip cookies after the introduction of detailed Nutrition Facts labels.

50 – the number of chocolate chips that can be held in a normal tablespoon of cookie dough.

1970s – the period in which John Kerry opened a cookie store out of boredom.

104–113℉ – the ideal temperature for chocolate chips to melt when baking cookies.

35,000 – the number of cookies the average person consumes in a lifetime.

5 FACTS ABOUT COOKIES THAT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND

  1. Dub thee
  2. It Was First Called The Chocolate Crunch Cookie
  3. Chunks of chocolate
  4. Chocolate chips never melt because they have less cocoa butter than chocolate bars.
  5. Cool kid
  6. The Chocolate Chip Cookie is America’s most popular cookie.
  7. Cookie currency
  8. The first chocolate chip cookie was the size of a quarter.
  9. Lots o’ chocolate
  1. There are 7 billion Chocolate Chip Cookies eaten in the United States every year, with about 50% of those homemade cookies.

Comments / 0

Related
recipesgram.com

Dulce De Leche White Chocolate Cheesecake

Dulce de leche white chocolate cheesecake is a silky, smooth, and creamy dessert experience that you will love! So simple and easy to prepare, but very rich and yummy. Let’s start with the instructions:. Ingredients:. 1 can Dulce de Leche (store-bought or homemade) 350 grams’ chocolate-covered digestive biscuits (like...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Chocolate Turtles

This Chocolate Turtles recipe requires just 4 ingredients and can be made quickly using only your microwave. Homemade candy is so easy to prepare using pecan clusters that are covered in caramel and melted chocolate–no baking or candy thermometer needed!. Homemade Chocolate Turtles Candy. Making homemade Turtles Candy is...
PETS
Mashed

Easy Pickled Beets Recipe

Beets may not be the first vegetable you think about whipping up as a side dish, but the dark red root's sweet and earthy flavor pairs well with just about every protein, sharp cheeses, and other veggies, too. Plus, according to Healthline, it's a powerhouse food that may help improve heart, brain, and digestive health while fighting inflammation. But if you're not sure how to whip up a batch of beets, there's nothing complicated about it — an easy pickled beets recipe that requires very few ingredients is the perfect way to add beets to your menu. "I love how easy this recipe is and how much flavor comes from just a few ingredients," says Miriam Hahn, recipe developer and health coach. "This is my favorite way to eat beets, which are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals."
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Mashed

Classic Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

There is nothing better than a summer barbecue party surrounded by family and friends, and a true summer gathering would be remiss without dessert. Whether it is a scoop of sorbet, peach cobbler, berry crisp, popsicles, or perhaps a refreshing coconut cream pie, dessert always has a place at the party.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Texas Sheet Cake

Our Texas Sheet Cake is the size of Texas! It is a sweet chocolate cake covered in rich chocolate icing that’s perfect for feeding a hungry crowd. The decadent, fudgy flavors of this classic southern dessert are every chocolate lover’s dream and easily made on a single sheet pan!
TEXAS STATE
Lootpress

Starbucks Fall Favorites Return to Grocery Stores Nationwide

Starting this month, fall Starbucks® flavored coffees and creamers are back on grocery store shelves for a limited time only. Joining the fall grocery lineup are new Starbucks® Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brewand Starbucks® Salted Caramel Mocha Flavored Coffee. Returning Pumpkin Spice seasonal favorites include Starbucks® Pumpkin...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Parade

Pumpkin Bars With Cream Cheese Frosting Is a Must-Make Pumpkin Recipe for Fall

Welcome to fall! It's that time of year for all things pumpkin and apple. We'll start it off right with this delicious and easy recipe for Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting. The recipe comes from Better Homes and Gardens New Cookbook: 16th Edition. I'm thrilled with having this cookbook on my shelf since it has so many classic (and updated) recipes that everyone likes to make again and again. I have so many recipes tagged to make for my family.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chips#Milk Chocolate#Food Drink#The Chocolate Chip Cookie#Nestle
Fatherly

Chef Thomas Boemer’s Fried Chicken Recipe Is Comfort Food At Its Finest

Brined, dredged, and deep fried until golden brown and glistening. Juicy flesh encased by a craggy, seasoned crust, the crunch of which should win an award for best sound. Southern fried chicken is comfort food at its finest. While making it at home is undoubtedly a labor of love, it’s well worth the effort — and the dusting of flour that’s sure to coat every inch of your countertop.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
One Green Planet

Chick’n Scallopini with Piccata Sauce [Vegan]

Chick'n Scallopini (Skip this part if using already breaded vegan filets)*. 4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, divided (2 to 4 lemons) 1 (10 ounce) package unbreaded vegan filets, thawed in fridge OR 1 (15 ounce) block extra firm tofu (drained, pressed, cut 1/4 inch thick) 1/3 cup all-purpose or gluten...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

One-pan Greek Lemon Chicken

Easy clean-up and all the flavor. There’s nothing quite so nice as when you can make a tasty dinner all in one pan. This one-pan Greek lemon chicken recipe is filled with flavor and is a breeze to make. This is the meal for when you’re craving something really tasty, but are also eyeing the menu of your go-to takeout place as well. Sometimes you just don’t feel like spending a lot of time cooking. This recipe is for those nights, but don’t let the low-investment time fool you. This one is as delicious as they come, perfectly spiced with Mediterranean herbs.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Easy Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup

One of my very favorite soups is chicken tortilla soup. I love that it’s full of spices and loaded with chicken, black beans, and corn, making it hearty without the need for cream. But my favorite part of chicken tortilla soup is that it gets brightened up with lots of toppings to make each bite different and fun.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Allrecipes.com

Does Eating Mustard Really Help With Muscle Cramps?

In 2019, Canadian former ice hockey player Mark Letestu briefly made headlines when he was spotted sucking down a packet of Heinz yellow mustard on the bench during a game. The image quickly made its way around Twitter, and bemused sports writers tried to make sense of Letestu's snack choice.
FOOD & DRINKS
fitfoodiefinds.com

Easy Stuffed Peppers

Easy stuffed peppers are a weeknight classic! Stuffed with ground beef, corn, rice and beans, seasoned with tomato sauce and classic spices, and then topped with cheese. More vegetables: We love that bell peppers are a vegetable. Even if you stuff them with all meat or all grains, you still get a solid serving of veggies!
RECIPES
Salon

The health benefits of watermelon juice

These pro tips and recipes are from the Institute of Culinary Education. Find your culinary voice™ at their campuses in New York City & Los Angeles. Before your next workout this summer, you may want to have a glass of watermelon juice to help stave off post-exercise muscle soreness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SAUSAGE SPINACH BAKE

This easy sausage spinach bake makes the perfect weeknight dinner. It’s also a great dish to take to a potluck. It’s full of so many delicious ingredients. Sausage, spinach, seasonings, alfredo sauce, cheese…it has it all! You can add our garlic cheese biscuits, and you’ll have a fabulous dinner.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's 'Over-the-Top' Cake Recipe Has Chocolate Lovers Racing to Their Kitchens

Click here to read the full article. Martha Stewart’s new cake recipe is unlike any before, upping the ante for normal chocolate-y recipes. On Aug 5, Stewart posted the ultimate chocolate cake recipe that will immediately be at the top of everyone’s must-try list. She posted the stomach-rumbling cake with the caption, “Chocolate lovers will adore this over-the-top ice cream cake. Sliced chocolate cake is layered with white chocolate ganache and chocolate ice cream, then topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @krautter.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Cheesy Stuffed Meatloaf

Stuffed meatloaf is an easy and delicious way to switch up your dinner routine. The gooey mozzarella center works really well with all the classic flavors of the beloved ground beef dish, ketchup glaze included. Making stuffed meatloaf is easier than you’d think. Fill your loaf pan with half of...
RECIPES
Mic

Clever things for your home that are selling out fast on Amazon

I’ve found all of the clever things for your home that are selling out fast on Amazon. Hear me out — I’m not talking about products that seem clever, but you’ll never actually use them. No — these clever things are all about the simple details, like pillar candles that won’t drip all over your kitchen table.
HOME & GARDEN
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy