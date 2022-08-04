‘CONNECT AFTER 5’ THURSDAY AT LEGACY

Read on kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE EXTRA DEPUTY, VEHICLE FOR SECURITY AT BURTON ISD
Washington County Commissioners agreed to provide for additional security at Burton ISD schools at their meeting today (Tuesday). The court approved an extra Washington County Sheriff’s deputy and vehicle in the 2022 budget year for security at Burton ISD. The school district will pay the county back for costs associated with the deputy and vehicle.
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN CANDIDATES ANNOUNCED
Three candidates are vying for the honor of Washington County Fair Queen. Ribbon Jones, Maddie Rogers and Carmen Niemeyer were announced as the 2022 fair queen contestants during the fair’s Volunteer Appreciation Night on Saturday at Silver Wings Ballroom. Ribbon Jones is a junior at Brenham High School and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY LADIES LIONS CLUB MAKE BIG DONATIONS
The Washington County Ladies Lions Club announced some big donations at their meeting last (Monday) night. The Ladies Lions Club held a recent fundraiser to target hunger. The organization is making a $5,000 donation to Brenham Bread Partners. Joe Williams and Charlotte Mulligan represented the Bread Partners at the meeting....
NAVASOTA COUNCILMEMBER CHOSEN AS TML VICE PRESIDENT
Navasota Councilmember Pattie Pederson has been elected Vice President of the Texas Municipal League (TML), Region 14. The announcement comes after Pederson and Navasota Mayor Bert Miller attended the Texas Municipal League Region 14 Fall Meeting and Workshop in Galveston this past Saturday. Sessions attended included a legislative update and...
BLINN STUDENTS USE THEIR TALENTS FOR HABITAT FOR HUMANITY
Students from Blinn College recently applied their talents to support a good cause. Students enrolled in Blinn’s Graphic Design and Digital Imaging courses developed logo and T-Shirt design options for The Circle of Women. The Circle of Women is a Bryan Habitat for Humanity chapter that is dedicated to...
BURNS CREEK FIRE NOW AT 397 ACRES, 60 PERCENT CONTAINMENT
Update @ 4:00 p.m. Monday: The Burns Creek Fire is now reported to be 397 acres and is 60 percent contained. The cause of the fire is still unknown. There are no fatalities or injuries. Evacuation orders are still in place for Schulenberg Lane. Two primary residences were lost in the initial fire along with numerous out buildings, but firefighters were able to save 11 residences. Fifteen volunteer fire departments from across the Brazos Valley are assisting along with 46 Texas Forest Service personnel.
TWO HOMES DESTROYED AS BURNS CREEK FIRE GROWS TO 300 ACRES
Update @ 6 a.m. Monday: A grass fire south of Lake Somerville has grown to 300 acres and burned several homes as firefighters worked throughout Sunday night to contain the blaze. The Burns Creek Fire is at an estimated 20 percent containment as of midnight, according to the Texas A&M...
MONDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: queen size mattress, boxspring, and frame $350; queen size mattress and boxspring $325; captain bed $80; plus size clothes used; 30-piece bundle $150 – 979.551.5168. Free: working dogs, mixed breed (Blue Heeler/Sheppard/Blue Lacy Mix) 8wks old, wormed...
WASHINGTON CO. FIRES UNDER INVESTIGATION, SAYS SHERIFF
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local agencies are currently investigating the recent fires throughout the area. Sheriff Otto Hanak said in a release today (Tuesday) that several fires are undetermined and others are under investigation. A number of them have been on or near FM 390 and FM 1948 near Lake Somerville and on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property.
HUDSON NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Hudson as its Pet of the Week. Hudson is a neutered classic mixed breed, medium-sized dog just over a year old. Brenham Animal Services says Hudson has a curly tail reminiscent of a Shar Pei and sports a shepherd coat and double dew claws. He has an old rear leg injury, but it has healed and does not seem to slow him down.
BURTON LADY PANTHER VOLLEYBALL HOLDING A FUNDRAISER
The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball Team is hosting a fundraiser later this month. It is going to be a BBQ pork steak, buttered noodles, and green beans meal prepared by Sandtown Catering. Tickets are $14 each, and can be purchased from any Burton Volleyball Player, Coach, or at the Burton...
LOCAL OFFICIALS HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE ON BURNS CREEK FIRE
The Burns Creek Fire near Lake Somerville is now reported to be at 397 acres, but is 60 percent contained. At a 4 p.m. press conference Monday, Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Assistant Chief Tim Hamff said two homes and numerous outbuildings were lost, but 11 homes were saved. Thirteen homes on Schulenberg Lane were evacuated, and were still evacuated as of Monday afternoon.
BRENHAM AND BURTON TO BEGIN 2022 SEASONS LATER TONIGHT (TUESDAY)
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team opens the 2022 season later this evening (Tuesday), when they travel to Katy Taylor High School. It will be the Cubettes first season under new head coach Megan Whalen. First serve for the Varsity game is scheduled for 5:30pm. Meanwhile, the Freshman and Junior Varsity...
BRENHAM CUBS 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
August 26 at Oak Ridge, 7pm, Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah. September 9 vs. Bryan, 7:30pm, Cub Stadium (Seniors Night) September 16 - BYE WEEK (Washington County Fair) September 22 (Thursday) - at New Braunfels, 7pm, Unicorn Stadium in New Braunfels. DISTRICT GAMES. September 30 - Richmond Randle, 7:30pm, Cub...
EVERLY BROTHERS MUSIC COMING TO THE BARNHILL CENTER SEPT. 3
The music of the rock/pop icons, The Everly Brothers, will be performed at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. The Zmed Brothers, known as “The Everly Brothers Experience”, will entertain with songs, comedy, and a little history of rock, country and pop music on Saturday, September 3rd at 7 p.m.
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE CALL
A Brenham man was arrested Sunday after a disturbance call. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 10:00, Officers were dispatched to 300 block of Highway 290 West for a disturbance in progress. Investigation revealed that the suspect, Land Mom, 39 of Brenham, had an active Criminal Trespass for the property. Mom was placed in custody for Criminal Trespass and for making a Terroristic Threat to a Family or Household member. Mom was transported to Washington County Jail for booking.
HEMPSTEAD WOMAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT
A Hempstead woman was charged with assault Sunday after a disturbance call. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 2:00, Officers responded to 800 Hosea Street for a weapon involved situation. Sharreauno Solomon, 33 of Hempstead, was placed in custody and transported to Washington County Jail where she was booked in for Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member.
BURTON PANTHERS 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
(Note: Due to the construction work going on, Burton will not be playing any games at Panther Stadium this season.) (Thursday) August 11 at Hempstead, 6pm, Bobcat Stadium in Hempstead. (Thursday) August 18 at Shiner, 6pm, Comanche Stadium in Shiner. NON-DISTRICT. August 26, at Holland, 7pm, Hornet Stadium in Holland.
NAVASOTA MAN KILLED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON SATURDAY
A Navasota man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into the back of an 18-wheeler on Saturday night. The Navasota Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a major crash on FM 379 near Minnie Street around 8:30pm. According to Navasota Police, an 18-wheeler was northbound and stationary while waiting...
CUB VARSITY AND JV REPORT FOR FIRST DAY OF FOOTBALL PRACTICES
The Brenham Cub Football Team started practices this (Monday) morning for the upcoming season. This year is the first season under new head coach Danny Youngs. The Cubs were able to take an extra week off due to participating in Spring Football. Youngs said that it was good to see...
