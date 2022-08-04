ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Greenbrier County Schools to offer all students free breakfast and lunch this school year

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kv7ym_0h4XW5ga00

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Greenbrier County Schools will offer all students complimentary breakfast and lunch meals.

Greenbrier County Schools announced on Facebook that all students will receive free breakfast and lunch each day of the 2022-2023 school year.

This is being provided through the Community Eligibility Provision. Additionally, several schools will provide free meals in the after-school supper program. The CEP provides universal meal service to children in high-poverty areas.

This is the fourth year of Greenbrier County Schools program participation.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Athens-Concord Town Social pre-view

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Event organizers are gearing up for the annual Athens-Concord Town Social, back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. “We are all thrilled to finally come back together for this time-honored tradition,” says Dr. Sarah Beasley, chair of the Town Social Committee and Dean of Students at CU. “This event has something for community members of every age, and it’s a great way to introduce new students to our town, so make plans to spend the afternoon in Athens!”
ATHENS, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenbrier County, WV
Education
County
Greenbrier County, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Government
WVNS

Enthusiasts of the wonderous and odd gather in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention center was the home to all things creepy, crawly, and spooky on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The Wonders Oddities expo was in town, as vendors sold art, bones, potions and more. Sadie Lane, who refers to herself as the queen of the wasteland, came in full costume […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Starlite Drive-In sizzles in Saturday Grand Opening

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Rapidly expanding Oak Hill start-up, the Starlite Drive-In, hosted its official Grand Opening ceremony at the Lochgelly Road location on Saturday. Co-owners Chuck Miller, Tom Miller, and Chuck Gray pulled out all the stops over the weekend for the Starlite Drive-In’s official inauguration as part of the local business community – Which included acknowledgement from the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce who were present for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning.
OAK HILL, WV
WDTV

State Fair of West Virginia starts this week

LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Gates are set to open for the State Fair of West Virginia on Thursday at 9 a.m. with carnival rides starting at 11 a.m. To celebrate the return of the state’s largest multi-day event, opening day specials include $8 gate admission and $25 all-day ride passes.
LEWISBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast#School Breakfast Program#Poverty#Greenbrier County Schools#Cep
WVNS

Local Humane Society overcrowded, needs help with adoptions

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–The Greenbrier County Humane Society is over capacity for cats. Whether you’re looking for an energetic young kitty or a loyal older cat, the humane society needs the feline parents of Greenbrier County to help them deal with their overcrowding situation. “We’re doing better with dogs, but with cats, we are pretty […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Final touches are underway for the State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– It is final prep week at the State fair of West Virginia. Rides are getting their final touch-ups, and food vendors are getting their booths ready to serve up thousands of tasty treats over the next few weeks. For the Vances, getting ready for the state fair is a family affair, but […]
LEWISBURG, WV
wvexplorer.com

Strange haunting near Summersville Lake may be largely forgotten

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va.—The tale of the "Ford Ghost" southwest of Summersville, West Virginia, makes its appearance several times in local lore, but this telling by J.W. Benjamin, published in the W.Va. Heritage Encyclopedia, couches the story in a manner that captures the essence of a good ghost story with the help of Lonnie E. Legge, who might have provided enough detail about the location of the haunting to surmise where it occurred.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WVNS

Local family celebrates first birthday with long-lost brother

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – There is an almost endless list of things you can do on the internet these days. But one family never expected Facebook to lead them to a brother they never knew existed. One year ago, Mary K. Matelski gave her father, Everett Heaton a 23-and-Me kit for his 85th birthday. […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Lootpress

Delegate Brandon Steele announces run for House Speaker

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Delegate Brandon Steele, a Republican from Raleigh County and current Chairman of the House Committee on Government Organization, announced that he will seek election as Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates after the November election. In a statement released today, Steele said, “Based...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

South Charleston man asks for more time for murder trial

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A South Charleston man charged with murder asked a Kanawha County Judge to reschedule his trial date on Monday. Fahim Adbul-Majeed is accused of shooting and killing Lee Davis of Charleston in February 2021. Majeed’s defense and the prosecution had a plea agreement worked out, but instead, the defense asked to […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Four must-see attractions in the New River Gorge National Park

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va.—Visiting America's newest national park? There are countless trails to walk, rocks to climb, and streams to paddle, but there are four places every visitor should see in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in southern West Virginia. According to park ranger Jodi French-Burr, the following...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
Lootpress

The Predator decends upon Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles brought the latest in a series of high-profile stars to their Oak Hill location on Saturday in the form of actor, stuntman, artist, and athlete Brian A. Prince. Prince’s expansive resume includes roles in The Walking Dead, Black Panther,...
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

Boil water advisory lifted for Valley Road area

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company lifted a precautionary boil water advisory in the Valley Road area. The precautionary advisory was issued on Wednesday due to a broken main line and pertained to 329 through 429 Valley Road. Testing has confirmed that the water in these areas...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy