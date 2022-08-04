Greenbrier County Schools to offer all students free breakfast and lunch this school year

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Greenbrier County Schools will offer all students complimentary breakfast and lunch meals.

Greenbrier County Schools announced on Facebook that all students will receive free breakfast and lunch each day of the 2022-2023 school year.

This is being provided through the Community Eligibility Provision. Additionally, several schools will provide free meals in the after-school supper program. The CEP provides universal meal service to children in high-poverty areas.

This is the fourth year of Greenbrier County Schools program participation.