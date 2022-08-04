ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Watch live: Gov. Hochul to address illegal guns in New York

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoxHd_0h4XVwuH00

Hochul to make announcement on illegal guns 00:18

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul is making an announcement about illegal guns in New York.

Her office has not provided any further details on what exactly she will say.

The announcement is set for 11 a.m. Thursday at the State Police Forensic Investigation Center in Albany.

Watch streaming live on CBS News New York.

Comments / 3

William Leonard
5d ago

All political. They all know that none of these policies will stop gun violence in New York. Making it totally unfair and unconstitutional towards the honest law abiding folks to purchase, own, and enjoy firearms is not going to help one bit. Hey Governor. How about you end the ridiculous Bai laws you love so much that puts the bad guys back on the street? How about longer jail sentences? Instead of taking away the good guys guns. how about taking the bad guys away from the guns! Just going after more liberal votes.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Prisoners In New York State Can’t Be Called ‘Inmate’ Anymore

Inmates in New York State are getting a new name. The Bill A9273/S8216 was delivered to Governor Kathy Hochul on August 5, 2022, and signed into law, according to Pix 11. In New York, we’re doing everything in our power to show that justice and safety can go hand-in-hand. We can make our streets and communities safer by giving justice-involved individuals the chance to complete their rehabilitation program and work at the same time. By treating all New Yorkers with dignity and respect, we can improve public safety while ensuring New Yorkers have a fair shot at a second chance.
POLITICS
NewsChannel 36

Republican Candidate for New York's 23rd District Stops By Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Republican candidate for New York's 23rd district Carl Paladino made a campaign stop in Elmira Monday. Paladino stopped at Manzari's restaurant on the south side to talk with locals and hear their concerns and met with a number of groups. He says he hears concerns about...
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
CBS New York

N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation. 
TRAFFIC
WNYT

Zeldin: Political disagreements need to stay civil

The Republican nominee for New York governor, Lee Zeldin, was in the Capital Region on Monday, speaking at an event to advocate for farmers. Zeldin still says he’s confident he can beat Gov. Hochul in November, but adds we need to get back to having civil disagreements with one another.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS New York

Adams: Texas gov's policy of busing migrants to NYC is "un-American""

NEW YORK -- The border battle continues to bleed over into New York City, with Mayor Eric Adams reacting after thousands of migrants were shipped in on buses from Texas.As CBS2's Jessica Moore reported Monday, the city is helping these asylum seekers as the mayor slams the man sending them here."It's just a mean and cruel thing he's doing," Adams said.READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams blasts Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's "unimaginable" treatment of migrants as 2nd bus arrives in New York CityThe mayor blasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, saying the Republican is using migrants as political pawns."Be a true American, man! I don't...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
spectrumlocalnews.com

Invasive fly species spreading in New York state

Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tom Handy

Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has Done

On Sunday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott had sent a second bus that arrived in Manhattan, New York. The bus drove an average of 2,000 miles to bring migrants to New York. New York’s homeless shelter had 46,000 occupants in May and now has increased to 50,000 as of last Tuesday. Some of the homeless could be due to a normal summer increase but some are also due to buses that Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have sent to Eastern Democratic-run cities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Politics State#Politics Governor#Cbs News New York
WIBX 950

4 Surprising Bathroom Laws in New York State

Next time that you go into a business in New York and you need to use the bathroom--they might have to legally let you use the bathroom even if it is a bathroom for 'employees only'. Here are 4 bathroom laws in New York State that you might not know...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wutv29.com

D-A Soares joins NYC Mayor in call for special session to address crime

New York State (WRGB) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares held a news conference Friday formally asking Governor Kathy Hochul to call the legislature back to Albany for a special legislative session. He says lawmakers can't wait until January to revisit the laws which he says are causing teens and adults to get away with crimes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Adams furious after Texas governor bused dozens of migrants to New York City

NEW YORK -- A red state, blue state border war has erupted after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, taking advantage of New York City's right to shelter law as he fights with President Joe Biden over immigration policy. Mayor Eric Adams is furious and seeking federal help, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. The Port Authority Bus Terminal became the scene of the crime - what city officials think is a political crime by Abbott.The Texas governor bused over 40 migrants - men, women and children - to New York City, his new drop-off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD commissioner calls on Albany to fix bail laws amid spike in murders

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says the citywide murder rate jumped dramatically in July. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell is once again pleading for bail reform and Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is demanding that lawmakers come back to Albany immediately, CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reported Friday. With murder scenes - like a McDonald's in Brooklyn where an employee died in a dispute over cold French fries - popping up all over the city, the NYPD disclosed that the hot days of summer last month saw an increase in murders and all kinds of other crimes:Murder was up more than 34 percent...
ALBANY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
102K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy